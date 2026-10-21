Oddsmakers Say Steelers 3.5-Points Better than Saints in Paris

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For the fifth time in six games, the New Orleans Saints are considered underdogs to their opponent. The team is in Paris this week in preparation for the first-ever NFL game in the capital of France as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Saints are 2-4 on the season, fresh off breaking their three-game losing streak by topping the New York Giants on Sunday.

The Pittsburgh-New Orleans game has an early kickoff for us, set for 8:30 a.m. CT on Sunday.

According to DraftKings, the Steelers are 3.5-point favorites over the Saints this weekend.

Saints Steelers Odds - By clicking on the image you will be taken to the DraftKings' website. | DraftKings.com

New Orleans flew directly from New York after their victory over the Giants on Sunday and have already done a walk through. They took part of Monday and Tuesday, though, to get some touristy stuff in, as seen above in Cam Jordan's visit to Disneyworld Paris on Tuesday. Our thanks to the New Orleans Saints photography group, especially Alex Restrepo. You can see more of Alex's work here .

Watch Parties

The Saints official watch party at The Broadside is sold out. Though tickets were free, the club had SeatGeak host the ticketing process and they are reporting a packed house.

Urban South Tap Room on Tchoupitoulas opens at 7:30 a.m. They'll have a bounce house for the kids.

Steelers on a Roll of Late

Pittsburgh is riding a two-game win streak coming in to Paris. The Steelers are 4-2 on the season after slipping by Tampa Bay in overtime on the road last week and topping the Colts by a dozen the Sunday before that in Pennsylvania. Their other victories have come against the Falcons and Cincinnati.

In both the Cinci and Tampa games, the Steelers featured late-game heroics to claim victory, using the wiles of 42-year old quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the leg of kicker Chris Boswell, who had hit 4-field goals from over 50-yards out.

Rodgers has just under 15-hundred yards passing and a dozen touchdowns on the year. His leading receiver is DK Metcalf with 318-yards. Jaylen Warren leads the team in rushing with 460-yards.

Looking for help at the wide receiver spot, Pittsburgh brought another veteran on board in Marquez Valdes-Scantling. This is MVS' tenth team in his nine years in the league, three of them this season alone.

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