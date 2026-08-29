Overreaction Saturday: Rattler #2 QB for Saints! RB Room is Set! Wilson is Gone!
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The day after a Saints game is always an interesting time Conjecture abounds about a player, or a call, or a scheme, or a coach. That's why we're here. Our job is to wade through the tomfoolery to ensure you are not ensnared in its tenacles of confusion.
Overreaction #1: Rattler is the #2 Quarterback
Really? He of the 79-yards passing? He of the "taking what they gave us" QB? This thirty-minutes of not turning over the football was not just what the doctor ordered. That does not mean that Rattler did not take a step in the right direction. It shows us he can improve.
Overreaction #2: Zach Wilson is Gone
Zach Wilson's numbers were slightly better than Rattler's: 9-for-12 for 93-yards. Not quite as underwhelming as the South Carolina product, but still anemic. Wilson has shown some chutzpah at times, but he still lacks that ability to make the throws necessary to make a difference, much like Rattler.
Grading the Saints' units. See our scores here.
Is he gone? We'll see when the 53-man roster is released. Head coach Kellen Moore was praising the quarterback room, saying it's one of his favorites. Though we initially thought Wilson would be the man at #2 with Rattler being traded, we're having second thoughts after hearing Moore heaping the praise wagon full for his guys.
Overreaction #3: The Saints Kicking Game is Still in Flux
Saints coaches brought on Daniel Carlson to shore up a shaky field goal unit. The two-time former All-Pro nailed both his field goals Friday night, including a 53-yarder in the last two minutes that eventually won the game for New Orleans. The competition is over. Carlson has won it with two kicks.
Overreaction #4: The Saints Running Game is Set
Not after this weekend. We saw Zamir White show off his "Zeus-like" characteristics with a slashing run up the middle for an impressive run through the Cowboys for a touchdown.
With Devin Neal down for an indeterminate amount of time, the addition of White has made for some interesting scenarios for the running back room:
- place Neal on the short-term IR and keep White and Audric Estime, or
- trade White or Estime away for something of value while keeping Neal onboard, working through his injury.
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Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967. Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day. He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster. He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.