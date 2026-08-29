Overreaction Saturday: Rattler #2 QB for Saints! RB Room is Set! Wilson is Gone!

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The day after a Saints game is always an interesting time Conjecture abounds about a player, or a call, or a scheme, or a coach. That's why we're here. Our job is to wade through the tomfoolery to ensure you are not ensnared in its tenacles of confusion.

Overreaction #1: Rattler is the #2 Quarterback

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) reacts after his touchdown is reviewed during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Really? He of the 79-yards passing? He of the "taking what they gave us" QB? This thirty-minutes of not turning over the football was not just what the doctor ordered. That does not mean that Rattler did not take a step in the right direction. It shows us he can improve.

Overreaction #2: Zach Wilson is Gone

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Zach Wilson (4) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zach Wilson's numbers were slightly better than Rattler's: 9-for-12 for 93-yards. Not quite as underwhelming as the South Carolina product, but still anemic. Wilson has shown some chutzpah at times, but he still lacks that ability to make the throws necessary to make a difference, much like Rattler.

Grading the Saints' units. See our scores here.

Is he gone? We'll see when the 53-man roster is released. Head coach Kellen Moore was praising the quarterback room, saying it's one of his favorites. Though we initially thought Wilson would be the man at #2 with Rattler being traded, we're having second thoughts after hearing Moore heaping the praise wagon full for his guys.

Overreaction #3: The Saints Kicking Game is Still in Flux

Saints coaches brought on Daniel Carlson to shore up a shaky field goal unit. The two-time former All-Pro nailed both his field goals Friday night, including a 53-yarder in the last two minutes that eventually won the game for New Orleans. The competition is over. Carlson has won it with two kicks.

Overreaction #4: The Saints Running Game is Set

Not after this weekend. We saw Zamir White show off his "Zeus-like" characteristics with a slashing run up the middle for an impressive run through the Cowboys for a touchdown.

Zamir White runs into the endzone with ease 🤝#Saints | 📺: FOX-8 pic.twitter.com/S0X4wHyTEs — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 29, 2026

With Devin Neal down for an indeterminate amount of time, the addition of White has made for some interesting scenarios for the running back room:

- place Neal on the short-term IR and keep White and Audric Estime, or

- trade White or Estime away for something of value while keeping Neal onboard, working through his injury.

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