Grading the Saints vs the Cowboys - Where They Did Well, and Where They Didn't

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My, what a difference a week makes.

After last week's crushing defeat at the hands of the Rams, there seemed only one way to go for the New Orleans Saints against the Cowboys, and the team did just that, gaining a 27-24 victory over Dallas at Jerry's World. Later today, we'll get the Pro Football Focus grades and get them to you. Here are our grades for each group.

Offense = B-

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Audric Estime (30) runs against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Ameer Speed (39) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To climb from a failing grade to a low "B" is a pretty big jump. There are those who would have given this third of the team a high "C" instead, but let us explain:



- Sure, the passing game was anemic: 172-yards through the air between two quarterbacks is not that impressive, but you know what is? No turnovers. Both Spencer Rattler (8-for-10, 79-yards) and Zach Wilson (9-for 12, 93-yards) protected the ball both with their hands (no fumbles) and their passing. No, less than 200-yards passing is not pretty, but the rest of it is.

- On the other hand, 169-yards on the ground is respectable. Audric Estimé led the way with 46-yards on 4-attempts, his longest a 33-yard sprint, plus another 22-yards in receptions with his three catches. Kendre Miller had 57-all purpose yards, garnering 42 on 9-carries and another 15 in the air on his one catch. This Saints running game looked promising.

- The offensive line had its best showing of preseason, which is to be expected: O-lines take time to jell, and this one hit it in stride Friday night. Gashing holes were opened, edge blocks were sealed, pulling linemen got in front of their runners and into the second level.

Who were the biggest winners for the Saints in its victory over Dallas? Who were the biggest losers? Check out our thoughts here.

On the other hand, the Saints O fell asleep after their first drive of the 2nd half and didn't wake up again until it absolutely had to, during what turned into the game-winning drive near the end of regulation.

4 Important Things Kellen Moore Said after the Win over Dallas. Check them out here.

Defense = C+

You would think this grade would match the offensive one. We don't think so, and here is why:



- Brandon Staley's defense played bend-but-don't-break, until it didn't. For the entire first half and part of the third quarter, all the Cowboys could do was kick field goals: a definite plus, as we said last night during our Halftime Studs and Duds. However, things changed rapidly as Dallas scored 15-unanswered points in the fourth quarter to tie the game up.

- Be honest: the reason the Cowboys didn't have more points is because their quarterbacks couldn't hit wide open receivers. Sometimes, there was pressure on the QB to cause that, but we counted at least five times in the game where a receiver was in the open and the Dallas signal caller couldn't connect. Passes were overthrown, wide of their mark, or sometimes just thrown in front of the receiver into the turf. Luck is definitely part of the game, but these misthrows were beneficial.

- At the same time, the defense did its job holding the Pokes to field goals when it did, and, most importantly, forcing Dallas to run out of downs at game's end to preserve the victory.

Kicking Game = B+

Field goals and extra points were perfect, and Daniel Carlson's 53-yard boot to take the lead and eventually the win probably sealed the deal for him to be the Saints place kicker. But......

- Ryan Wright had chances to bury the Cowboys deep in their own territory only to miss-boot a couple of punts. Though we've seen the Tulane grad boom some beauties, we'd like to see consistency be a part of the picture.

- What with the kicking it out of the end zone on kickoffs? At first we thought it was just the Saints trying to keep it out of the hands of a dangerous returner, but no. Charlie Smyth kicked it through the end zone at least once after a Saints touchdown. That gives the ball to the other guys at their 35 automatically. Maybe the Irishman was told to do that. Maybe not. We didn't get to ask that after the game. Either way, though, it just hit us the wrong way.

Coaching = B+

To make the leap this team did from preseason game two to the final preseason game took some outstanding coaching, which is what we have seen Kellen Moore and his crew provide.

- Got the offensive line to where it needed to be

- Had his young quarterbacks learn from their mistakes and move forward by not making them again.

- Cut the penalties to one-third of where they were against the Rams, and when they were committed, they were not at inopportune times, the way the Cowboys did.

- Made this team believe in itself again.

So, why not an "A" you ask? That kicking out of the end zone on kickoffs at least twice is stuck in our craw.

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