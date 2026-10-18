Saints and Giants Inactives Share Few Surprises

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Today at Noon, the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants battle in East Rutherford, New Jersey. NY was listed as a 1.5-point favorite earlier in the week and those numbers have remained constant all week. Kickoff is set for Noon.

Matchup in the Meadowlands

The matchup features two teams that are surprising unto themselves.

The Saints are like a tale of two teams. The first two games, the squad held its own against perennial contenders Detroit and Baltimore, claiming a victory against the Ravens. Even their home-opener, though not going exactly to plan, had the Saints hold its own in its home opener against an unbeaten Raiders club. The next two home games were true debacles, as New Orleans was crushed on national TV by rivals Atlanta, then an ugly 10-point loss to Minnesota that was worse than the score indicated.

Now the club is on the road for two straight weeks: today in the Meadowlands against the Giants, then a trip to France for an 8:30 a.m. CT game against the Steelers before a bye week.

Giants a Bit of a Surprise

For the Giants, new coach, but a familiar face to NFL head coaching, John Harbaugh has pushed the team to a 3-1-1 record even without his starting quarterback Jaxson Dart. He has relied on a face that Saints fans know all too well, as veteran Jameis Winston has led the team.

The former Saint has a 2-1-1 record in a relief role against the Rams then his three games as a starter, throwing for over 800-yards in those four games, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Saints Inactives against the Giants

Quarterback Zach Wilson (designated third QB)

(designated third QB) EDGE Anfernee Jennings

Safety Mike Reid

Linebacker Kaden Elliss

Defensive Lineman Nathan Shepherd

Defensive Lineman John Ridgeway III

Giants Inactives for Today

A familiar face is on the New York inactive list today.



Offensive Lineman Jermaine Eluemunor

Cornerback Colton Hood

Quarterback Jake Haener (3rd QB)

(3rd QB) Tight end Theo Johnson

Safety Tyler Nubin

Defensive lineman C.J. Okoye

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .