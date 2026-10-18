Saints and Giants Inactives Share Few Surprises
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Today at Noon, the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants battle in East Rutherford, New Jersey. NY was listed as a 1.5-point favorite earlier in the week and those numbers have remained constant all week. Kickoff is set for Noon.
Matchup in the Meadowlands
The matchup features two teams that are surprising unto themselves.
The Saints are like a tale of two teams. The first two games, the squad held its own against perennial contenders Detroit and Baltimore, claiming a victory against the Ravens. Even their home-opener, though not going exactly to plan, had the Saints hold its own in its home opener against an unbeaten Raiders club. The next two home games were true debacles, as New Orleans was crushed on national TV by rivals Atlanta, then an ugly 10-point loss to Minnesota that was worse than the score indicated.
Now the club is on the road for two straight weeks: today in the Meadowlands against the Giants, then a trip to France for an 8:30 a.m. CT game against the Steelers before a bye week.
Giants a Bit of a Surprise
For the Giants, new coach, but a familiar face to NFL head coaching, John Harbaugh has pushed the team to a 3-1-1 record even without his starting quarterback Jaxson Dart. He has relied on a face that Saints fans know all too well, as veteran Jameis Winston has led the team.
The former Saint has a 2-1-1 record in a relief role against the Rams then his three games as a starter, throwing for over 800-yards in those four games, six touchdowns and three interceptions.
Saints Inactives against the Giants
- Quarterback Zach Wilson (designated third QB)
- EDGE Anfernee Jennings
- Safety Mike Reid
- Linebacker Kaden Elliss
- Defensive Lineman Nathan Shepherd
- Defensive Lineman John Ridgeway III
Giants Inactives for Today
A familiar face is on the New York inactive list today.
- Offensive Lineman Jermaine Eluemunor
- Cornerback Colton Hood
- Quarterback Jake Haener (3rd QB)
- Tight end Theo Johnson
- Safety Tyler Nubin
- Defensive lineman C.J. Okoye
Saints Mailbag
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Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967. Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day. He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster. He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.