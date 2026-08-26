Saints Mailbag: Is Rechsteiner Going to Make it? #2 QB? and Hypnosis?

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We get all sorts of questions and comments from you. Each Wednesday, we will answer your questions (or comment on your comments) about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.

From the On SI Saints Mailbag - Kenny D asks

How is Brock doing? Can he make the practice squad?

Aug 08, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brock Rechsteiner (89) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brock Rechsteiner, he of the 6-week suspension to begin the season due to violating the NFL-NFLPA performance-enhancing substances policy, and the German suplex that took down a Cowboy a week ago...

Saints rookie WR is already showing off his family’s wrestling roots 😭



The son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner and cousin of Bron Breakker, Rechsteiner hit Cowboys S Jalen Thompson with a German suplex during today’s joint practice altercation. 💪😭pic.twitter.com/g79gzwtgw0 — Fourth & News (@NFLXact) August 25, 2026

...has put himself in a dire position when it comes to making an NFL team.

As you know, each team can only count 53-players on its active roster. Players can be waived at the end of training camp, then, if they clear waivers, anyone the team deems worthy can be added to a team's practice squad. Each squad can have 16-players in that group, 17 if you have an international player (like Charlie Smyth).

The practice squad is there for a few reasons, but two main ones: 1) to have a bank of players you can develop over the year, 2) have those players already knowing your system and ready to move onto the active roster should someone in that player's position go down due to injury.

Because of his suspension for the first six games of the 2026 season, Rechsteiner would be ineligible to fill that second role of a player on the practice squad. We believe most NFL teams would hesitate to give up one of those valuable slots to someone who cannot be available until Week 7. So, we think Rechsteiner will be cut by the Saints next week, and he will be on the open market until his suspension is lifted, unless he goes back to his family heritage of professional wrestling, which is definitely within the realm of possibilities for him.

From the On SI Saints Mailbag - Hunter asks

Why is Spencer Rattler Quarterback 2 over Zach Wilson?

You'll notice this is the same order in this week's unofficial depth chart as it was in Week 1 and Week 2. This does not necessarily speak to Rattler being better than Wilson, or vice versa. What it does show it that there is no change from where things were before training camp started. In our book, and apparently the coaches', Wilson has not done enough to overtake Rattler.

Here is what we think COULD happen after Friday's preseason game:

- Saints keep Wilson, trade Rattler (yes, some team might not want him to go on to the first-come, first-served waiver wire, and trade the Saints for Rattler's rights).

- Saints keep looking for a veteran backup who can step in to the backup slot, then move Wilson to the practice squad. NFL rules allow each team to carry up to six players with unlimited accrued seasons. Wilson fits that category.

From the On SI Saints Mailbag - ookay says

Ur 2 backup Q.B won't get it done, need to sign new Q.B

See above.

From the On SI Saints Mailbag - Scott asks



Has the team ever looked into hypnosis to help with the mental part? Louis Riecke was the strength coach for the Steelers in the 70-80's. He helped Terry Bradshaw by hypnotizing him to help him learn to read the defenses.

Reddit comment from SupernovaGhost11 | Reddit commenter SupernovaGhost11

Though neither hypnosis nor shamanic intervention has come up as possible solutions for the Saints to whatever ails them, we do remember back in 2000 when a Voodoo priestess performed a purification and blessing ritual at midfield of the Superdome right before the Saints played the then-St. Louis Rams in an NFC Wild Card playoff game. If memory serves correctly, the Saints went on to win that game versus the Rams, the team's first ever postseason victory.

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .