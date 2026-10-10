Saints Make Roster Moves before Vikings: Add Defensive Help and Two Offensive Moves

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The New Orleans Saints made a number of roster moves in preparation for Sunday's game against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings. The two teams meet Sunday at Noon in the Caesar's Superdome. The game will be shown on Fox.

IR Athletes Moved to Active Roster by Saints

Both linebacker Jaylan Ford and safety Lorenzo Styles Jr have been activated from injured reserve status to the active roster. The 21-day window for their activation opened this week when the Saints moved them off the IR into practice mode.

Ford missed the first four games of the year on injured reserve with an ankle injury. He was a full participant in practice all week long after being moved up from IR. Styles has also spend the first quarter of the season on IR with a calf injury. He was also a full practice participant all week.

Practice Squad Offensive Moves

In two other moves, the team elevated tackle Easton Kilty and wide receiver Cedric Tillman to the active roster. In corresponding moves, wideout Kevin Austin Jr and cornerback Decamerion Richardson were waived. The team hopes to sign them to their practice squad again.

Kilty was a mover and shaker in training camp and preseason for the Saints, scoring well during games by Pro Football Focus (PFF) in all three contests before the season began. The 6' 6", 307-pound tackle took time to practice at both his usual position and at center during training camp time.

Tillman was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the third round in the 2023 NFL draft. The tall Tennessee grad played three seasons for the Browns and was known for his ability to climb the ladder and catch the ball. He missed time with Cleveland for concussions and hamstring injuries, getting released by the Browns at the end of training camp this year. The Saints signed him to their practice squad on the first of September.

Illness Strikes D-Line

Defensive lineman Nathan Sheppard has now been listed as questionable for the game. He's the second in the D-line to be listed with an illness, as Christen Miller also made the questionable list on the Saints' final injury report because of an illness on Friday.

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