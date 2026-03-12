3 Free Agency Signings Saints Can Still Make Under the Cap

The New Orleans Saints have done a good job addressing areas of need this offseason, but there's still work to do.

After the first wave of free agency, the Saints' biggest needs right now arguably are a No. 2 receiver and a cornerback to replace Alontae Taylor. Of course, the Saints could use the 2026 National Football League Draft to plug up these areas of the franchise, but let's examine a few options that would fit the franchise based on their current salary cap situation.

It's important to note that at this time of year, things happen quickly. The Saints officially announced the signings of John Ridgeway III, Ryan Wright, Noah Fant, Kaden Elliss, David Edwards and Travis Etienne Jr. on Wednesday. Over The Cap currently has the Saints' salary cap space projected to be just over $16 million. In the coming weeks, we'll likely see more cap maneuvering and this will be a moving target all offseason. Plus, you need to have salary cap space to bring the draft picks in when the draft happens. With all of that being said, let's examine three free agent fits who would fit with the team with the salary cap as currently projected.

Christian Kirk — Spotrac Projected AAV: $5.36 Million

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Kirk is just 29 years old and Spotrac's current projected market value for him is just over $5.3 million over one year. He may not look like a clear-cut No. 2 receiver on paper, but this is a guy who is just a few seasons removed from an explosive 1,108-yard campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022. He was well on his way in 2023 as well with 787 yards in 12 games, but injuries killed his momentum. But at that value, he's worth a look.

Keenan Allen — Spotrac Projected AAV $6.81 Million

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Spotrac currently has Allen's market projected to be just over $6.8 million across one season. He had 81 catches in 2025 for 777 yards with the Los Angeles Chargers. He also already has experience in Keenan Allen's offense. A three-headed attack of Chris Olave, Allen, and Devaughn Vele would be lethal.

Adoree' Jackson — Spotrac Projected AAV: $1.84 Million

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Adoree' Jackson (8) reacts against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jackson spent the 2025 season with the Philadelphia Eagles and while the franchise looked around for other No. 2 outside cornerback options, he still was a starter for most of the season for one of the better defenses in the league. Plus, he's projected to get just under $2 million. Good value.