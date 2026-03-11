Saints Biggest Roster Holes After Free Agency Frenzy

The New Orleans Saints did a good job throughout the National Football League legal tampering period. Now, the new league year is upon us and there is still work for the franchise to do.

New Orleans started off free agency on a red-hot note. The Saints struck by signing running back Travis Etienne Jr., guard Davis Edwards, tight end Noah Fant, linebacker Kaden Elliss, defensive tackle John Ridgeway III and punter Ryan Wright. The Saints entered the offseason with a few holes to fill, and addressed some head-on, including running back and guard specifically.

It's not time to hang up the phones yet, though. New Orleans has two big roster holes right now: No. 2 wide receiver and cornerback.

The Saints have work to do

Like running back and guard, it was known heading into the free agency period that the Saints needed to add more firepower in the receiver room. Chris Olave is the team's clear-cut No. 1 receiver. Devaughn Vele currently is the team's No. 2 receiver. If the team could add an elite playmaker between these two, the offense arguably would be pretty much set heading into the 2026 season.

On the cornerback front, Alontae Taylor left the franchise in free agency. This wasn't too shocking. While this is the case, New Orleans has not found a solution quite yet.

The offseason is still young. It is just March 11. The legal tampering period is behind us, the new league year is here and next month the 2026 National Football League Draft will take place. The Saints need to fill both of these holes, but it doesn't have to happen right now. The draft could bring a solution. New Orleans has the No. 8 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Whether that pick is used on an offensive weapon, or someone to help bolster the defense, the Saints will have options.

Mickey Loomis and Co. have started the offseason off with a bang. Now, it's going to be interesting to see if they can keep the momentum going over the course of the next few months.