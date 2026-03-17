3 Saints Most Impacted by Surprise Ty Chandler Signing

The New Orleans Saints made yet another move in free agency on Tuesday and it was somewhat of a surprise.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reported that New Orleans agreed to terms on a deal with veteran running back Ty Chandler.

"The Saints are signing RB Ty Chandler, per source," Underhill wrote. "Chandler played with the Vikings. His best season came in 2023 when he had 620 yards from scrimmage and four TDs. He's a home-run hitter with 4.38 speed."

This is the second running back move for the Saints so far this offseason in free agency. The first came with New Orleans signing former Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Etienne Jr. to a four-year deal worth up to $52 million. This move doesn't really impact Etienne, but what about the rest of the running back room? Let's dive in.

Here are three Saints players most impacted by the Chandler deal:

Audric Estimé

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Audric Estimé (30) runs against the New York Jets during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Estimé is under contract for the 2026 season and has a cap hit just north of $1 million. The 22-year-old played in seven games in 2025 for New Orleans and had 198 rushing yards on 46 rushing attempts. With Chandler coming to town, arguably this means more competition in the back of the running back room, rather than impact at the top with Etienne.

Kendre Miller

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (5) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Miller had 193 rushing yards in 2025 in seven games also on 47 carries. He hasn't played in eight games in a season in his career so far. He played in eight games in 2023, six games in 2024 and seven games in 2025. He has a $1.79 salary cap hit for the 2026 season.

Alvin Kamara

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Let's get out in front of this, Chandler is not a better player than Kamara. Arguably, the signing has more of an impact for New Orleans' depth than the top of the room. But with Kamara only under contract for one more season and his future already up in the air, you have to at least think about him. This arguably isn't a sign that New Orleans is about to move on. But what if Kamara is going to hang up his cleats? Again, this is speculation based on the noise out there. At least worth watching.