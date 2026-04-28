How Tyree Wilson Can Become a Steal for Saints Alongside Chase Young On Defensive Line

Making a deal for the seventh overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft creates a low-risk, high-reward scenario for the New Orleans Saints

Heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, just about every media pundit figured at some point in the early rounds the New Orleans Saints would grab an edge rusher to pare with Chase Young and Carl Granderson. This especially is true considering it is looking more and more like longtime legend Cam Jordan will be finishing his NFL career somewhere else.

In fact, many mock drafts had Miami’s Rueben Bain slotted to the Saints at pick No. 8, but the team passed on both Bain and defensive back Caleb Downs to go with Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

Then came Round 2, and the pick was on the defensive line, but on the interior with mammoth tackle Christen Miller of Georgia. And the third round? Another Bulldog, but it was back to offense with tight end Oscar Delp.

It was until Day 3 when the Saints addressed their need on the edge, and they did so in an unconventional manner that could turn out to be one of the moves of the weekend when all is said and done at a much later date than today.

Indeed, General Manager Mickey Loomis and his staff pulled the trigger on trading for the former seventh overall pick of the draft just three years ago, when they made a move with the Las Vegas Raiders for Tyree Wilson.

‘I wanted a change of scenery’

On Monday, Wilson had a chance to talk to the New Orleans sports media, and one of the first things he said was: “New beginnings here. I am glad to be able to be a Saints and get this thing rolling.

“It’s always a blessing to come somewhere you are wanted. I am excited to get my career going back in the right trajectory. … I was kind of aware it would happen, and thankfully it happened Saturday. I wanted a change of scenery.”

He most certainly is going to get that change, and it is a massive one.

We knew #Saints wouldn't go an entire #NFL Draft without making a deal, and they send one of their 5th-round picks to the #Raiders for former 1st-round pick DE Tyree Wilson and a 7th rounder. https://t.co/QGikuD2aWM — Jim Derry (@JimDerryJr) April 25, 2026

He moves from the AFC to the NFC, and from a division that was all but unwinnable for the Raiders to the Saints, who legitimately can compete this season in the NFC South.

“I feel like the trend in New Orleans is going upward, and I am grateful for the opportunity,” Wilson said. “I don’t want to change who I am. … I see myself as a game-wrecker. There are a lot of great defensive ends in the room, and I feel like I can learn a lot from them and be a part of that.”

Wilson will lean on Chase Young

There are similarities to be in Las Vegas. There, he worked with one of the best in the game in Maxx Crosby, and in New Orleans is Young, who finally had that season many expected him to have when he was drafted second overall by Washington in 2020.

“(Young) knows what it’s like to be a top pick in the NFL. He knows the ups and downs,” Wilson said. “He is another person who can be a role model, and he is someone who can help boost my game. … He has come here and made the best of his opportunity, and that’s what I expect to do with mine.”

The Saints also signed free agent linebacker Anfernee Jennings on Sunday, and the team hopes Bryan Bresee, who was picked 22 spots behind Wilson in the same draft, can take his game to the next level in the second season under defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

This is what Mickey Loomis had to say about Tyree Wilson. He described it as a “one-year trial.” Noted that the Saints liked him coming out in 2023. pic.twitter.com/rMHMhogAlC — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) April 25, 2026

All of this takes pressure off Wilson, who is a low-risk, high-reward gamble for the Saints. If he becomes a solid starter – or even beyond that – than the team walks away with a steal. If he remains a bust and is gone after one year, the risk was a fifth-round pick.

In three seasons with the Raiders, Wilson played in 50 games, but he started just seven. He finished there with averages of 30 tackles and four sacks per season.

Fifth-year option declined

The NFL Network and other media outlets reported that the Saints are declining his fifth-year option for 2027 that would have been worth $14.4 million.

GM Mickey Loomis called this “a one-year trial and we’ll see how it goes.” Accordingly, they are declining his fifth-year option, setting up a contract year for Tyree Wilson. https://t.co/6GQ4mUzmic — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2026

In essence, that makes this a one-year tryout with the Saints, and while that could up his price tag, it would be well worth it for a team needing help at edge rusher. A similar situation happened with Young, as he played in New Orleans on a one-year, $13 million deal.

The team rewarded him before the 2025 season with a three-year, $51 million contract that is beginning to look like a bargain.

Now, Wilson will be betting on himself with his play on the field. Do well, and as Captain Obvious would say, “You will be rewarded.” If he doesn’t factor in to the team’s plans, he’ll likely be moving on somewhere else in 2027.

“Anywhere you go, you want stability,” he said. “You want to value people, and I feel like this is a place that is going to value me and other players on the defense. Now it’s time to get to work … and it’s time to turn myself into a dominant pass rusher in the NFL. …

“The fans want you ready the day you step on the field, but it doesn’t always work out that way. Everybody’s timetable is different. I’m glad I’m here, I’m happy for the fresh start, and I am ready to dominate on the field.”