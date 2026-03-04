Saints Projected to Sign 2 Key Starters to Contract Extensions

The New Orleans Saints have a lot of moves they need to make this offseason if they want to continue pushing their rebuild in the right direction.

After landing their potential franchise quarterback Tyler Shough in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Saints' rebuild got off to a hot start. But the rest of the roster isn't fully built up to compete for a playoff spot, no matter how well Shough plays.

As a result, the team could be aggressive this offseason. They could make a big trade or two while also looking into free agents. But first, they need to take care of their own players.

John Sigler of Saints Wire recently predicted the Saints would sign edge rusher Chase Young and veteran defensive lineman Cameron Jordan to contract extensions this offseason.

Chase Young, Cameron Jordan are perfect extension candidates

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young (99) celebrates with linebacker Demario Davis (56) after a sack against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"All of the running, testing, and talking at the NFL Combine shook up our expectations for the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft -- and that's reflected in not just our latest seven-round mock draft, but our predictions for free agency, too," Sigler wrote. "Who walks away this time next week? Who stays and gets a new deal? It's a lot to process, and it would be easy to just dive into the mock draft like you're probably expecting.

"But it's important to remember the draft happens after free agency. So we'll start with some quick predictions for what the Saints will do in free agency before firing up the NFL Mock Draft Simulator from PFSN. Let's get to it. We'll start with in-house moves by extending contracts with defensive ends Cameron Jordan (before his deal voids) and Chase Young (early, after his big year) plus left guard Dillon Radunz."

Young was signed to a new deal last offseason, and the Saints caught a lot of flak for the decision. Young missed a chunk of the year, which seemed to prove the doubters correct. But he returned in a huge way, recording a career high 10 sacks in only 12 games. Signing him to another contract extension would make sense before he puts together another double digit sack season or two, frther driving his value through the roof.

The Saints also can't afford to let Jordan walk. He put together a solid season and he's nearing the end of his career. It's rare to see an NFL player spend his entire career with one team, but Jordan is a special player. The Saints shouldn't let him suit up for any other team. Signing him to a new one- or two-year deal makes perfect sense.