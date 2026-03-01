Demario Davis’ Former Team Circling as Saints Face New Threat

There is just about a week to go until free agency kicks off across the National Football League.

The offseason will really pick up steam starting on March 9. Unless the New Orleans Saints can get a deal done ahead of time, there are four guys to really watch as we inch closer: Demario Davis, Cameron Jordan, Taysom Hill and Alontae Taylor. Over the next few days, we should hear a lot about the Saints' salary cap decisions. Right now, the Saints are just over $10 million above the salary cap and will need to get into compliance before the new league year. The Saints do have a pathway to create significant salary cap space, but decisions will need to be made.

For New Orleans, it will be interesting to see if the franchise can get deals done with any of its stars before actually hitting the open market. Arguably, that would be for the best. Davis specifically is someone who has gotten some buzz with free agency approaching. Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports reported that the New York Jets are a team that has interest in bringing the veteran linebacker to town.

The Saints have a Demario Davis decision to make

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) stretches against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"Sources also say that the Jets are targeting linebacker Demario Davis, whom the team drafted in the third round of the 2012 draft," Pauline wrote. "The 14-year veteran played for the Jets on two separate occasions and has spent the last eight years with the New Orleans Saints. Though he’s 37 years old, Davis registered a career-best 143 tackles last season.

"The Jets will also look to come out of free agency with an offensive guard, as the team expects to lose 2021 first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker and John Simpson once the market opens."

Davis has played five seasons for New Orleans. Davis spent the first four seasons of his career in New York and then came back for a second stint in 2017. This is just the beginning of the offseason but there are already reports out there about interest in Davis in free agency. For the Saints' sake, they should be trying to get a deal done as fast as possible to avoid the open market and competition in general.