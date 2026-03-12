Saints’ Statements Show Just How Big Demario Davis Loss Is

The New Orleans Saints lost a true franchise legend this offseason already in Demario Davis.

As free agency approached, it wasn't clear if Davis would be returning. Him, Cameron Jordan, Taysom Hill and Alontae Taylor were all heading to free agency at the same time. With a lot of holes to fill and opportunities out there for Davis, it wasn't known if the two sides would come together on a new deal. Unfortunately for the Saints, Davis agreed to terms to join the New York Jets on a deal in free agency, the team that drafted him.

Once the new league year began on Wednesday, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis released a statement on the loss of Davis, as transcribed by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

"On behalf of the New Orleans Saints, we are grateful for the contributions of Demario Davis to our football team," Loomis said, as transcribed by Underhill. "Demario gave everything from both a performance and leadership perspective to this team for the last eight years, and for that we are all extremely grateful.

The Saints legend will be missed

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) stretches against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"This past season, Demario had a great impact on both the growth of our defense with the implementation of a new scheme and playing an important role in the development of many young players on a promising defense. Although we are going in different directions at this time, Demario will always be looked at as one of the most impactful players to wear the Black and Gold. We wish him and his family great success as he continues his career."

Saints owner Gayle Benson also shared a statement, as transcribed by Underhill.

"When Demario Davis first joined the New Orleans Saints in 2018, not only did he help our defense reach new heights, but his dedication to greatness and leadership resulted in him being voted by teammates as a captain immediately, becoming a fabric of our organization," Benson said, as transcribed by Underhill. "His outstanding character and commitment in the community to several important causes made a significant impact in New Orleans, with him being named our team’s Man of the Year three times in a six-season period and being selected as the 2021 Bart Starr Award winner. Demario, his wife, Tamela, and their six children will always be a part of our Saints family and we wish Demario continued success in the next chapter of his playing career.”

These comments underscore the massive impact that Davis had on the franchise. While he will no longer play for the Saints in 2025, he shared a messaged with Rod Walker of The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.

"Though changing locker rooms, NOLA will always be home and our off the field work is far from finished there," Davis said to Walker.