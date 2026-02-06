Drew Brees Post-HOF Message Shows Why He's Saints Legend

There are few better stories in New Orleans Saints history than Drew Brees.

If you're a Saints fan, you've heard the story. He spent the first five seasons of his career with the then-San Diego Chargers. Brees tore his labrum in 2005. The two sides went in a different direction after the season and the rest is history. Brees came to New Orleans and spent 15 seasons with the franchise and really took off. He went from a good player, to a legend. New Orleans needed him and Brees delivered a Super Bowl.



Now, he's on his way to football immortality. It was announced on Thursday that Brees has been selected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. Afterward, he opened up about New Orleans and his message is worth hearing.

The Saints legend speaks

Feb 5, 2026; San Franciso, CA, USA; Larry Fitzgerald (left) and Drew Brees during a press conference introducing the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2026 at Palace of Fine Arts. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"None of this is possible without Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis," Brees said. "Believing in me at a time when it was kind of hard for me to believe in myself coming off that injury. But it was those guys who saw something in me, believed in me and then equipped and empowered me to be the best that I could be. Without that confidence and without that belief in me, you know, this wouldn't have happened. Certainly, would've never had the opportunity to come to New Orleans.

"The story is well-documented, right? About the moment. Sean getting lost and Brittany and I looking at each other saying this is about so much more than football and we belong here. This is God's calling for us. I can tell you this. I know New Orleans was looking for a quarterback back them but I promise you I needed New Orleans more than New Orleans needed me. And I had a chance to be a part of something so special that most guys don't get a chance to be a part of. Most people don't get a chance to be a part of something that's just so much bigger than them and we're all so much better for it."

Despite beginning his career with the Chargers, Brees is New Orleans through and through. The Saints were certainly fortunate to have him for all of those years. Brees was a legend on the field. He put up prolific numbers, but his response to getting into the Hall of Fame really captures why he's so beloved in New Orleans.

His talent and all that shouldn't be discounted, but he is humble. He gave all the credit elsewhere and really the most perfect line he said was: "I promise you I needed New Orleans more than New Orleans needed me." If that doesn't get you emotional, we don't know what will. This is a guy who had all the talent in the world. He found the right opportunity and all of these years later is still the same humble person even after cementing his place in football history. He was obviously a great football player, but who he is as a person is why he's a legend in New Orleans.

