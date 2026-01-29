Taysom Hill Update Straight From Saints GM Mickey Loomis

Will the New Orleans Saints retain do-it-all tight end Taysom Hill in 2026?

The term "tight end" obviously is loose when it comes to Hill. There isn't a name for what he has done as a member of the Saints over the last nine seasons because there isn't another player out there like him. Hill does a bit of everything and after nine seasons has 2,551 rushing yards, 34 rushing touchdowns, 1,034 receiving yards, 11 receiving touchdowns, 2,426 passing yards and 12 passing touchdowns. Pretty absurd, to say the least.

Hill's future is currently up in the air as he's a pending free agent. On Wednesday, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis gave the latest on Hill, as shared by ESPN's Katherine Terrell.

The Saints have a decision to make

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) and defensive tackle John Ridgeway III (95) celebrate the win against the Tennessee Titans during post game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"I'm giving him some space, so I'll talk with him," Loomis said, as transcribed by Terrell. "But it's hard to have these conversations right after the end of the season. You want to let the emotion go out of it and not have them feel like they're pressured to make decisions."

Back in December, Hill insinuated that he would be open to playing again in 2026, but noted that everything isn't in his control.

"I have so much love for the city of New Orleans and this fan base and the way that they've embraced me and my family. It's been really special," Hill said. "So I wouldn't want to play somewhere else, but there's a lot of circumstances that are out of your control too, right? And I understand the nature of this business and I'm not thinking that way right now, but we'll tackle that when we get there."

It would be tough to not see Hill donning a Saints jersey in 2026. New Orleans appears to be right on the doorstep of having a team that can compete for the top spot in the NFC South. One more run with Hill, Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis should be considered. It would be a good story, but will the Saints bring the trio back?

