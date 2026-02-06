Sean Payton’s Reaction to Drew Brees’ Hall of Fame Selection Says It All

It was a big day for the New Orleans Saints on Thursday.

Early in the day, it was announced that Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough won the fan-voted Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year Award. That's no small feat in itself and shows how Shough is viewed around the league at the moment. Although he didn't take home the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Award at "NFL Honors" on Thursday night, the Saints did get more good news.

It was announced that legendary Saints quarterback Drew Brees will take his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year eligible.

First-Ballot Hall of Famer, Drew Brees. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/FrkVNWRqe9 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 6, 2026

The Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2026:



🏈Drew Brees

🏈Larry Fitzgerald

🏈Luke Kuechly

🏈Adam Vinatieri

🏈Roger Craig pic.twitter.com/ugb7OwcaNE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2026

Unsurprisingly, Brees' call to the Hall led to a wide range of messages across social media, including from his former head coach, Sean Payton.

"He came when most were leaving...Set a bar so high for all of us....He [led] immediately....He's OUR 1st Ballot HOF QB! Congratulations Drew Brees," Payton wrote. "Also, Congratulations to Your wife Brittany, Baylen, Bowen, Callen and Rylen. It was an honor to have coached you."

Brees becomes the 11th member of the franchise to earn the honor, as shared by the franchise.

"Brees is one of 11 players from the Saints organization to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He joins linebacker Rickey Jackson (2009), tackle William Roaf (2012), kicker Morten Andersen (2017) and linebacker Sam Mills (2022) as honorees who spent most of their playing career with the Saints," the Saints shared.

It's almost ironic that on the same day that Brees got his call, Shough earned some hardware of his own early in the day. Brees retired after the 2020 season. Outside of a brief — and electric — run with Jameis Winston as the team's starting quarterback in 2021 before he got hurt, the vibes in New Orleans haven't been very high. The Saints have been searching for the next guy under center to give the city hope.

The vibes are at a higher point right now than they have been in a while thanks to Shough's play in the second half of the 2025 season. Brees got his flowers on Thursday and the team is in good hands.

