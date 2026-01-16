Saints' Alontae Taylor Among Most Polarizing Free Agents

The New Orleans Saints' defense was a bright spot down the stretch.

It took a bit, but Brandon Staley's defense turned it on in the second half of the season. New Orleans allowed more than 24 points just twice across the final eight games of the season. The defense was a weapon down the stretch, but a few key pieces are heading to the open market. Demario Davis, Cameron Jordan, Julian Blackmon, and Alontae Taylor are heading to the open market, among others.

Of the group, Taylor could be the one most in line for a big payday. He's just 27 years old and Spotrac currently has his market value projected to be just over $33 million across three seasons.

The Saints CB is going to be a free agent

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) hits Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) as he throws a pass during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Taylor will be among the top overall corners on the market, but not everyone thinks so. In fact, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay shared a story highlighting players to avoid in free agency to avoid "buyer beware." Taylor surprisingly popped up on the list.

"Alontae Taylor has been a fixture within the New Orleans Saints' defensive scheme over the last four seasons, spending the last three as a consistent starting cornerback," Kay wrote. "He has logged a hefty 3,747 defensive snaps in that span, getting on the field for a career-high 96 percent of defensive plays in 2025. While the six-foot, 199-pounder possesses the versatility to line up both on the outside and in the slot, he's prone to gambling in coverage—an issue that occasionally costs his team dearly. Taylor's coverage skills have regressed in the years since he allowed a meager 48.5 percent completion rate and gave up zero touchdowns as a rookie. Opposing quarterbacks connected on 68.1 percent of throws made against him in 2025, a career-worst mark for the 27-year-old.

"He gave up a concerning 13 touchdowns over the past two seasons after allowing just four in his first two years. While the Tennessee product is a decent tackler, a playmaker when his gambles pay off (he's recorded four interceptions and three forced fumbles in the NFL) and hasn't had any notable injury issues since entering the league, he's set to cash in on a deal that Spotrac estimates will pay him over $11 million annually. That may be far from the type of money top corners like Derek Stingley Jr. and Jaycee Horn take home, but he'll likely net in the upper echelon of slot corner money despite the glaring drawbacks in coverage."

While some, like Kay, may not have high hopes for Taylor, the Saints would be wise to keep him around. He showed promise in Staley's defense and he has spoken openly about how it would "hurt" to go elsewhere. Hopefully, the Saints can get a deal to the finish line this offseason.

