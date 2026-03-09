End of an Era? Saints’ Cam Jordan, Demario Davis Decisions Loom

Things are about to get real across the National Football League.

On Monday, free agency is going to kick off across the league. Players and teams aren't technically allowed to sign new contracts until March 11, but reported agreements will start to pop up on Monday. For the New Orleans Saints, it very well could be a fun offseason. New Orleans has momentum after finishing the season 5-4 across its final nine games after inserting Tyler Shough into the starting lineup.

It's easy to get excited thinking about the future of the franchise after how the 2025 season ended. The rookie class arguably was the best in the entire league, starting with Shough and Kelvin Banks Jr. Young guys stepped up, like Chase Young and Kool-Aid McKinstry. Also, Chris Olave put up the best season of his career. With a few more pieces, this is a team that can make noise in the division in 2026. But before we really think about who could come to town, what about who could leave?

The Saints could look a lot different

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) gives chase to Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Free agency is going to open up on Monday and the franchise is at a bit of a crossroads. Demario Davis, Cameron Jordan and Taysom Hill are all heading to free agency after years with the franchise. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jordan the Saints will not have a deal ahead of free agency, meaning he will hit the open market.

"Eight-time Pro-Bowl DE Cameron Jordan, who has spent his 15-year career in New Orleans and had 10.5 sacks last season, will not have a new deal in place with New Orleans by next week and now will hit free agency for the first time in his NFL career, per sources," Schefter wrote on X. "Jordan will play a 16th NFL season and is said to be open to leaving New Orleans."

ESPN's Katherine Terrell said that Davis is more likely to return than Jordan is. Hill hasn't been spoken about too much this offseason.

So, while free agency could be fun and exciting for New Orleans, it could also bring the end of an era to the franchise. It all begins on Monday. Will any of the three return? We will find out very soon.