Saints-Taysom Hill Prediction Would Break New Orleans Fans' Hearts

It could be a transformational offseason for the New Orleans Saints.

First and foremost, there's a lot of excitement and tangible buzz around the franchise after completely turning things around in the second half of the 2025 season. The Saints were 1-7 at the time before Tyler Shough was placed in the starting lineup and then the team went 5-4 in the final nine games of the season, including two wins over the Carolina Panthers and one over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints have the quarterback right and the salary cap situation is much more manageable than it was over the last few years. Things are looking up. But there also are questions about a few franchise stars. Cameron Jordan, Taysom Hill and Demario Davis have been around the block in New Orleans for a long time. While the perception around the team is very positive right now, all three of these guys are also pending free agents. There's at least somewhat of a chance the old guard will be moving on. Imagine a 2026 roster without Jordan, Davis and Hill? A brutal thought. Now, none of the three can be ruled out at this moment. But it is an interesting situation to follow. There is so much positivity around the franchise right now, but also three franchise pillars are not guaranteed to return.

The Saints have decisions to make quickly

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99) attempts to tackle New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Free agency kicks off on March 9 and we should find out more as we inch closer to it. But The Times-Picayune and The Advocate's Matthew Paras shared a prediction that would be tough specifcially for Hill.

"Like with [Alvin Kamara], the Saints haven’t said much about Hill’s future. They’re giving him the space to decide whether to retire," Paras wrote. "If he does hang up his cleats, Hill’s performance against the New York Jets was a perfect send-off. He not only set a league record by becoming the first player since the NFL-AFL merger to record at least 1,000 career yards in passing, rushing and receiving, but the Saints specifically made sure he went out with style in his last home game. That’s a great memory to go out on, even if Hill’s 2025 campaign wasn’t what he expected coming off a torn ACL.

"Barring an unexpected extension, Hill will be a free agent come next week. That makes him eligible to sign with another team. But is there even a market if he wants to keep playing?

It would be helpful for the Saints if Hill announced his plans soon. Prediction: Leaving (retired)."

The idea of Hill retiring isn't crazy, but it would be tough after spending the last nine seasons with the franchise. There isn't another guy out there who does what Hill does and fortunately he has spent his entire career with the Saints. Now, we wait to see if this prediction turns into reality.