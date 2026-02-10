Jets $9M Star Could Be Saints’ Backfield Answer

The New Orleans Saints should be thinking long and hard about the long-term outlook of the running back room this offseason.

That’s not to say Alvin Kamara shouldn’t be the guy in 2025. If healthy, he should be. But Kamara has just one more year left on his deal and played only 11 games in 2025. One of the goals of the offseason should be determining the long-term direction of the position. In a perfect world, the Saints have a healthy Kamara in 2026 paired with another dynamic back — either someone on the roster already, or an external addition. Matthew Paras of The Times-Picayune and The Advocate floated an intriguing solution: Breece Hall of the New York Jets.

"As of now, surrounding Tyler Shough with weapons should be the priority," Paras wrote. "The quarterback is on a cheap rookie contract, creating a window for the Saints to take advantage. But those weapons don’t just have to come at wide receiver and running back, though those are certainly needs. The help can come along the offensive line, where the interior has to get better for New Orleans.

"With that in mind, here are three free agents who could be an intriguing fit for New Orleans: New York Jets RB Breece Hall: If the Saints don’t want to draft Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love at No. 8, Hall would make sense as a lead back. He’s dual threat but can handle a heavy workload."

Hall would be a dream target, if the Saints don't draft Jeremiyah Love with the No. 8 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Hall is just 24 years old and racked up a career high 1,065 rushing yards in 2025 for New York in 16 games. Hall also has 188 receptions in four seasons for 1,642 yards. A backfield featuring Kamara and Hall would be the best in the league in 2026 and would give New Orleans a long-term replacement when Kamara decides to hang his cleats up.

Hall had a four-year deal with New York worth just over $9 million. Now, he's a pending free agent projected to land a deal worth just over $41 million across four years, per Spotrac. A price the Saints should happily oblige.

