Tyler Shough Sparks Hope About Caleb Downs-Saints Pairing

The New Orleans Saints are going to have an opportunity to add a high-level piece with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 National Football League Draft.

Free agency has been kind to New Orleans and the new league year is here. So far, the Saints have upgraded the running back room by targeting Travis Etienne Jr. and added a much-needed guard in David Edwards. That's not all. The Saints traded for punter Ryan Wright, reunited with Kaden Elliss, brought back John Ridgeway III and added tight end Noah Fant.

It's been a good offseason so far. But there are still holes to fill. New Orleans needs to add another receiver, more depth for the pass rush, and find a way to replace cornerback Alontae Taylor as well. Once Taylor opted to leave in free agency, Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com floated Caleb Downs' name as an intriguing potential solution to replace Taylor in the "star" position in Brandon Staley's defense. On Wednesday, Caleb and Josh Downs dropped a new episode of "Downs 2 Business" and had Tyer Shough on as a guest and unsurprisingly the idea of Downs going to New Orleans was brought up to Shough.

Should the Saints target Caleb Downs?

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs (DB34) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"Jonas Sanker did really well this year, he was balling," Shough said. "We've got [Justin Reid]. We've got a good group. But who knows? You've got Caleb on the board, anything can happen."

Could we see Caleb Downs in a New Orleans Saints uniform very soon? 🤔



Saints QB Tyler Shough wouldn’t mind it 👀 pic.twitter.com/dfta3GOjxr — Downs 2 Business (@downs2business) March 10, 2026

Shough also spoke very positively about wide receiver prospect Carnell Tate. If the Saints could land either Downs or Tate at No. 8, that would be a step in the right direction. Downs is a phenomenal prospect. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has him ranked as the eighth-best prospect in the draft class.

"Downs is a versatile safety prospect with outstanding instincts and intangibles," Jeremiah wrote. "He moved around in Ohio State's scheme but primarily lined up underneath as a nickel, strong safety or nickel 'backer. In the passing game, he is a smooth mover and utilizes his eyes/instincts to close and limit windows.

"He's physical and has enough speed to mirror tight ends in man coverage. He didn't get challenged much at the college level, which limited his ball production, though he did snag a pair of interceptions in each of his three seasons. He is an outstanding blitzer, showing timing and feel. He excels against the run. He takes proper angles, attacks ball-carriers and is a dependable tackler. He handles most of the communication for the defense and the staff raves about his intelligence and leadership. Overall, Downs lacks "wow" traits, but he's a plug-and-play starter who makes others better around him."

If he's available at No. 8, arguably he would be a no-brainer pick. If he gets snatched up earlier and Tate is on the board, arguably he would be the best pick. The Saints added Etienne, so Jeremiyah Love, another popular prospect linked to New Orleans isn't necessary at this time. Adding a potential replacement for Taylor or a big-time receiver prospect would go a long way.