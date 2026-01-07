Saints Found Long-Term Defensive Building Block

One of the bright spots from the New Orleans Saints franchise over the last two seasons has been Chase Young.

When Young landed in New Orleans ahead of the 2024 season, he was a guy with all of the potential in the world, but injury question marks around him. Young has a pedigree to him. He was selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft for a reason. He came to the NFL with the expectations that he could be a star. Young shined right away. He had 7 1/2 sacks as a rookie with the now-called Washington Commanders and was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. His momentum stalled in 2021 and 2022, though, as he played in just 12 games total.

In 2023, he played in 16 games and had 7 1/2 sacks, but the injury stigma still followed him to New Orleans. While this is the case, he played in all 17 games in 2024 and had 5 1/2 sacks. New Orleans opted to keep him around with a new deal last offseason and it already looks genius. Young had the best season of his career in 2025, despite playing 12 games. He set a new career high with 10 sacks and had 15 quarterback hits. Imagine if he were around all 17 games? At 26 years old, Saints fans can be very excited about this guy and he made it clear that he has found a home in New Orleans and never wants to leave.

The Saints made the right move giving Chase Young a new deal last offseason

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young (99) fires up the crowd against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"I want to be a Saint forever," Young said, as transcribed by team reporter John DeShazier. "I feel like I have definitely have found my home. You feel the love from this organization. My first year in Washington, I never saw the owner. It was different. I never saw our (general manager). I come here and they're on field at practice, talking about this, talking about that. This is a real family-oriented vibe. I'm definitely happy where I am."

Young has two more years left on his three-year, $51 million pact he signed with the team last offseason. There have been questions about the Saints' pass rush for a while, with Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis starting to get up there a bit in age. The long-term solution has been found and it's Young.

