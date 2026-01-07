Saints Star Eyeing Another Season In New Orleans

The offseason is young and one question the New Orleans Saints are going to have to sort out is whether they will be bringing their veterans back into the fold, namely guys like Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis, and Taysom Hill.

All three have been building blocks for this franchise and happen to all be heading to free agency at the same time. It would be tough to see any of the three go and if they want to keep playing, new deals in New Orleans should be considered. For example, look at the season Jordan just had. He played in all 17 games and had 10 1/2 sacks and 15 quarterback hits. That was the first time he had double-digit sacks since 2021 and his first time with 15-plus quarterback hits since 2019.

While speaking with Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" on Tuesday, he certainly made it clear that he wants to keep playing and that the Saints are his preferred landing spot.

The Saints should bring Cam Jordan back

Jul 30, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"We can beat the same drum that we have been beating for the last half-decade or so. I'm working on my agility as we speak. It's time to get faster," Jordan said.

"I don't know what this offseason holds," Jordan continued. "And at the same time, I'm in New Orleans until they don't want me. So, I'll be over here at the exchange playing pickleball and I'll be at the facility until my face isn't recognized anymore. One day this fingerprint won't work, but it won't be today."

At 36 years old and already having accomplished so much. Why continue? Jordan opened up about that as well.

"I really believe in our team. I believe in our locker room. I believe that we may have found a QB1 in Tyler Shough with the way that he's played. I believe that a healthy Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, we just drafted two dogs in consecutive years at tackle in Taliese Fuaga and Kelvin Banks. If we have Bryan Bresee healthy, Chase Young had a monumental year. Carl Granderson slicing and dicing on the outside and inside. We've got guys that want to play ball. Demario Davis didn't have a drop-off, but had his best year tackle-wise."

This team showed down the stretch that they can compete in the division next season and maybe even win it. Retaining someone like Jordan would go a long way for that.

