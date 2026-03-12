Saints’ Free Agency Plan Raises Questions for Alvin Kamara

The dust is starting to settle across the National Football League. There are going to be plenty more moves across the league in the coming days and months, but the first wave is over.

The legal tampering period began on Monday and went through Wednesday afternoon before the new league year began. The New Orleans Saints did a lot of good things to kick off free agency. New Orleans added Travis Etienne Jr, David Edwards, Noah Fant, Kaden Elliss, John Ridgeway III and Ryan Wright. The Saints, unfortunately, lost Demario Davis to the New York Jets. Since then, both general manager Mickey Loomis and owner Gayle Benson have released statements highlighting how big a player Davis was for the franchise for years. New Orleans also lost cornerback Alontae Taylor. It will be tough to replace him, but with other holes on the roster, arguably, the Saints made the right move by avoiding the big contract he landed from the Tennessee Titans.

Those are a lot of decisions to process. With things a bit less hectic, now is also an important time to evaluate where things are at with running back Alvin Kamara, specifically. Kamara is a nine-year veteran, all with the Saints. Now, there is a new running back in town in Etienne. New Orleans restructured his deal before the free agency frenzy kicked off. But it wasn't a typical restructuring. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reported that the Saints used the "50 Percent Rule" in their restructuring. By doing it this way, it gave the Saints more wiggle room. ESPN's Katherine Terrell called Kamara's future "uncertain" in the aftermath.

The Saints RB is someone to watch

Another tidbit that added fuel to the fire that Kamara is up came from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, who spoke about the idea of the star running back potentially hanging up his cleats.

"Obviously this really calls into question the status of Alvin Kamara, who re-did his contract," Rapoport said. "I think it's fair to say some have wondered whether or not he would walk away from the game at its height and end up sipping a Mai Tai on the beach, I believe that's the way he described it."

The idea isn't crazy. Kamara is 30 years old and coming off an injury-filled 2025 season. Hopefully, it doesn't happen and he has one more season, at least, up his sleeve. But this really is something to monitor. Etienne just got the big contract and appears to be the long-term answer for New Orleans right now. Kamara and Etienne together could be electric, but will the veteran return for another season? It is at least a question right now.

The Saints already lost Davis this offseason and both Cameron Jordan and Taysom Hill are up in the air in free agency. If in one offseason New Orleans lost Davis, Jordan and Hill and Kamara retired, that would be a gut punch.