Demario Davis More Likely to Return Than Fellow Saints Star

The New Orleans Saints have four big-time players scheduled to head to the open market in Alontae Taylor, Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis and Taysom Hill.

Over the next three days, there's going to be a lot of chatter about who could return, and who could be on their way out of town. On Friday, Taylor seemingly insinuated on social media that he will be leaving the franchise. Of the four, Taylor is the youngest and should be in line for a massive payday. Taylor arguably is the best corner heading to the open market and he took to X to thank New Orleans on Friday.

"New Orleans - thank you for letting me shine in 'The Big Easy.'" Taylor wrote on X.

Who could return?

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on X on Thursday that the current expectation is that the Saints and Jordan will not come to terms on a deal before the market opens on March 9, meaning any team around the league will have a shot at the New Orleans legend.

What about Davis? ESPN's Katherine Terrell predicted that New Orleans will re-sign at least one of these four free agents and noted that Davis is more likely to return than Jordan.

"What do you expect to happen: Re-sign only one of their big four free agents," Terrell wrote. "The Saints seem set to lose Taylor, and defensive end Cameron Jordan will become a free agent next week. Though a Jordan reunion isn't out of the question, it's looking more likely that the Saints might retain only one of their free agents. Linebacker Demario Davis will likely draw interest, but the Saints have already told him they want him back, making him more likely to return than Jordan."

Davis set a new career high with 143 total tackles in 2025 across 17 games. On top of that, Davis had three passes defended, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two quarterback hits.

It sounds like some changes are coming, but if the Saints could at least re-sign Davis, that would help to stabilize the defense.