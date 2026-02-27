Saints Have New Threat for Alontae Taylor Sweepstakes

If the New Orleans Saints want to keep Alontae Taylor around for the 2026 season and beyond, it would be wise to get a deal done before free agency opens up in March.

Taylor arguably is the best cornerback heading to the open market. With that being said, there obviously would be competition for his services if he were to reach the open market. Free agency will open up on March 9 across the National Football League. Technically, it's the tampering period, but this is the time when reported agreements will start to pop up.

With the 2026 National Football League Scouting Combine ongoing, rumors have started to creep out about interest in players around the league. When it comes to Taylor, The Times-Picayune and The Advocate's Matthew Paras reported to "keep an eye" on the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Saints cornerback is one of the most intriguing pending free agents

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) hits Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) as he throws a pass during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"Taylor mix," Paras wrote. "If New Orleans cornerback Alontae Taylor hits the open market once his contract expires in March, as is the current expectation, keep an eye on the Las Vegas Raiders for his services. There would be familiarity there after the Raiders hired Klint Kubiak and retained Joe Woods — Taylor’s former defensive coordinator — to be on the new coach’s staff.

"Eric Stokes, the Raiders' No. 1 corner, is also set to be a free agent, and so if Las Vegas can’t re-sign him, its need for a top corner would become even more magnified. But even if Stokes returns, Taylor could slot in at nickel."

Las Vegas is a real threat. Right now, the Raiders have the second-most salary cap space in the National Football League with just over $91 million. If the Raiders want Taylor and he reaches the open market, Las Vegas is a team that can throw some serious cash his way.

For New Orleans, the best option would be try to get a deal done before free agency opens up because if Taylor gets to the open market, it may be difficult to bring him back to town for the 2026 season.