Saints' Alontae Taylor Fuels Speculation About Potential Exit

The New Orleans Saints' cornerback room very well could look different by the time the 2026 National Football League season gets here.

In fact, it could look different in the coming days.

Kool-Aid McKinstry and Quincy Riley aren't going anywhere in the near future, but Alontae Taylor will enter free agency on Monday afternoon and have an opportunity to sign anywhere. While nothing has been ruled out with the Saints, it doesn't sound like that will be happening. Taylor, himself, took to X to thank the city of New Orleans on March 6 before the market opened up on March 9.

"New Orleans — thank you for letting me shine in 'The Big Easy,'" Taylor wrote.

That's not all. He opened up about free agency while doing an intervie on SiriusXM NFL Radio on March 6 as well.

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) hits Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) as he throws a pass during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"I'm one of the best free-agent players coming out," Taylor said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on March 6. "I definitely feel like I'm the best free-agent corner coming out. Just that versatility, man. Being able to play inside, play outside, and be able to help any team at whatever they need. Feeling like I could possibly be that CB1 for a team, and if I ever have to go into the slot to guard your best receiver who you move into the slot, I've shown that I can go in there and play comfortably. I feel like I bring a lot of attributes to the table. Like I said before, I do feel like I'm one of those best guys available, and I feel like a lot of teams out there feel the same way. ...

"We've had conversations and negotiations, man, and ultimately I feel like I'm very appreciative of the time out there. I'm very appreciative of them taking a chance on me and giving me an opportunity, but super excited to just kind of see what free agency has to offer."

Now, nothing has been announced and anything could still happen, but those comments and the tweet don't particularly sound like someone who is about to re-sign. We'll see what happens, but it sounds like New Orleans is going to potentially need some cornerback help.