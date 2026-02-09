Saints Offseason Team Needs Ranked from Least to Most Crucial

The New Orleans Saints need have a few holes to fill this offseason if they truly want to compete in the NFC South in 2026.

If the Saints can carry over their momentum over from the second half of the 2025 season to 2026, they should have a shot at making a run in the division. In 2025, the Saints went 5-4 with Tyler Shough as the team's starting quarterback in nine starts. The Carolina Panthers won the division at just 8-9. A full season of Shough should at least give New Orleans a shot at getting to the level of the Panthers, at least.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

With that being said, New Orleans can be even better with a good offseason.

The Saints have work to do

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis during the Jimmy Graham retirement at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Let's breakdown the Saints' top three biggest needs ranked from least, to most crucial.

Least: Pass Rush

If Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis don't return, this idea will shift. The Saints' defense was really good in the second half of the season, but it is important to note that both Jordan and Davis are pending free agents. If they both stay, it would still make sense to add one more option to pair with Chase Young and Carl Granderson. If the Saints lose Jordan or Davis, then it would make sense to attack the top of the market, like Trey Hendrickson or Jaelan Phillips.

Mid: Running Back

This might be a hot take because the Saints did have some depth behind Alvin Kamara in 2025, but the Saints need a long-term plan at the position. Kamara played in just 11 games in 2025. Kendre Miller only played in just seven games. Rookie Devin Neal looked good, but got hurt himself. Eventually, Audric Estimé looked good in a small sample size as well. The Saints need a long-term answer so they hopefully don't need to go through this many backs in 2026.

Crucial: Wide Receiver

The Saints are right on the cusp of making some real noise. Pairing another high-end receiver with Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele would help Tyler Shough's development and take the offense to another level. Arguably, this is how the Saints should use the No. 8 pick in the first round of the 2026 National Football League Draft.

More NFL: Saints Offseason Primer: Roster Breakdown, Trade Ideas, Draft Needs