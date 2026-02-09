Saints Offseason Primer: Roster Breakdown, Trade Ideas, Draft Needs

The offseason officially is here across the National Football League and the perception around the New Orleans Saints is significantly higher than it was at this point last year.

Last year, the Saints had pretty much only negative buzz. New Orleans was coming off a last-place finish and really didn't have a clear path forward. The Saints hired Kellen Moore, which was viewed positively, but the team seemed closer to a full-scale rebuild than making a run at a playoff spot.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

What a difference a year makes, though. New Orleans got to work ahead of the 2025 National Football League Draft and landed what has been viewed around the league as the top-ranked rookie class in football. That certainly changes a team's perception. The Saints also retained Chase Young and Juwan Johnson and brought Justin Reid to town.

Tyler Shough took over as the team's starting quarterback midway through the 2025 season and looks like a long-term option for the franchise. All in all, the vibes are high and the team needs to look for pieces to add, rather than subtract this offseason.

With that being said, let's breakdown where things stand

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) in action against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Roster Breakdown

The Saints' roster is in a pretty good spot. New Orleans needs another high-end receiver to pair with Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele, but it has building blocks. The team also needs to think about the long-term vision of the running back room. Alvin Kamara has one more year left on his deal and only played in 11 games in 2025. Outside of running back and receiver, the Saints could use a high-end guard this offseason.



On defense, the Saints need to address the cornerback position. Is Alontae Taylor returning? If so, the team would be in a good position. If not, then they will need to add another. The same can be said about the pass rush. If Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis return, the Saints would still need at least one more option. If either — or both — leave, then the Saints would need multiple pass rushers.

Trade Ideas

For the Saints, receiver would be an intriguing position to look at around the league to see if a trade were to line up. AJ Brown would be the perfect target. He's a legit superstar and pairing him with Olave and Vele would give the team one of the best trios in football. Plus, he's already played with Kellen Moore. Brandon Aiyuk would be another intriguing option if the San Francisco 49ers try to trade him. The 49ers are expected to move on, but if they try to trade him before any sort of release, then it would make sense for New Orleans to get involved.

Draft Needs

The Saints have the No. 8 pick in the first round. It should be used on either a receiver or a running back. Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson or Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love should be the team's top targets.

More NFL: Derek Carr Rumors 'Increasing Frequency' Around One NFC Team