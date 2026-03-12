Saints Playing It Close to the Vest on Taysom Hill, Cam Jordan

The New Orleans Saints have lost one legend already this offseason. Could more be on the way out of town?

Two remain free agents at this moment in Cameron Jordan and Taysom Hill. Jordan has played his entire 15-year career as a member of the Saints and is an eight-time Pro Bowler coming off a 10 1/2-sack season. Hill has spent his entire nine-year career as a member of the Saints and is one of the most unique players in NFL history. That may sound like a stretch, but it isn't. Hill is one of just four players in NFL history with 1,000 career passing yards, 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards.

@T_Hill4 became the first player in the Super Bowl era and the fourth player all time to record at least 1,000 career passing yards, 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards. He joins Bob Hoernschemeyer, George Taliaferro and Charley Trippi as the only players to reach the… pic.twitter.com/o26Bo7icma — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 23, 2025

Should either return?

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the run outs before the game against the New York Jets at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Losing either Jordan or Hill would be tough to swallow, like the loss of Demario Davis, who opted to join the New York Jets. On Thursday, Saints head coach Kellen Moore spoke to the media about a wide range of topics, including the future of both Jordan and Hill but kept things close to the vest, as transcribed by Katherine Terrell of ESPN.

"You just got to go through a process with everyone and we obviously love those guys ... and that's what it's all about," Moore said. "So we'll it take step by step, keep staying in communication and we'll see how this plays out."

Moore on Cam and Taysom: "You just got to go through a process with everyone and we obviously love those guys ... and that's what it's all about. So we'll it take step by step, keep staying in communication and we'll see how this plays out." — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) March 12, 2026

These two can still hep the Saints out. Again, Jordan had 10 1/2 sacks in 2025. Hill didn't have his best season, but he was coming off a serious suffered in 2024 and now is another year removed.

Arguably, the Saints should prioritize bringing these guys back. New Orleans has a chance to be really good in 2026. These guys can not only help on the field, but also keep two big voices in the locker room, which is pretty important with a fairly young roster. These two have been around New Orleans for a long time. The vibe is shifting with the franchise and there is a very real chance next season that it can make some noise in the division and maybe even win it. Jordan and Hill would help point New Orleans in that direction.