Saints Have 4 Notable Free Agents, Who Will Stay And Who Could Go?

The New Orleans Saints have a big offseason ahead.

New Orleans has momentum and optimism on its side as the offseason kicks off. While this is the case, the Saints are going to have to walk a line between adding pieces to the franchise and deciding whether or not to retain the team's top free agents.

The Saints have a handful of guys heading to the open market. Spotrac currently has 18 pending free agents for the Saints, but there are four guys that stand out among the rest: Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis, Taysom Hill, and Alontae Taylor.

Who will return? Will any leave the franchise? Let's take a look at all four.

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) gives chase to Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Cameron Jordan - Defensive End

Jordan has spent his entire 15-year career in New Orleans. He's not only a legend for the Saints, but he very well could find his way to the Hall of Fame one day. When the season came to a close, Jordan has been outspoken about wanting to stick around. After Week 16, Jordan told Jeff Nowak of Audacy Sports:



"Just call (Mickey Loomis), get us right," Jordan said. "We can still shake some things out. I love this game so much, I think there's so much I can give to the game and when put in, I can still play at a high level. So hey, I'll just take every opportunity like it's my last opportunity, and that's what I've been doing since Day 1. You never know when it's going to be over for you. Year 1, Year 2, Year 15 now. I just love being a part of the brotherhood."



If Jordan has a jersey on in 2026, it would be a shock if it didn't say "Saints."



Prediction: Jordan stays on a one-year deal

Demario Davis - Linebacker

Davis has already said that he wants to play in 2026 after racking up a career high of 143 total tackles. He's another guy who would be a shock if he wasn't back in town. Davis has played eight seasons in New Orleans and showed he has a lot left in the tank.



Prediction: Davis also stays on a one-year deal

Taysom Hill - A Little Bit Of Everything (Gadget Tight End)

Hill has also made it clear that he would love to be in New Orleans. With that being said, Hill will turn 36 years old before the 2026 season kicks off and has dealt with some serious injuries throughout his career. There was chatter last offseason about whether he would retire. Hill proved he could bounce back and rehab and get back on the field, but could this be the end?



Prediction: Hill hangs up his cleats and retires

Alontae Taylor - Cornerback

A few months ago, this would've been an easy exit. Taylor is going to be among the top corners in free agency and was a popular trade deadline candidate. But the second half of the season flipped the narrative around the franchise. Before the 2025 season, there was some chatter about a potential extension that never became a reality. The Saints look like a team that can contend in the division next year and there's no denying that Taylor is an important piece of the defense.



Prediction: Taylor stays on a multi-year deal comparable to Chase Young

