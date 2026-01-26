Saints Should Reunite With Standout After Super Bowl Run

The New Orleans Saints arguably need to add a wide receiver into the mix this offseason and an old friend is going to be available after Super Bowl LX.

While the Saints won't be in the Super Bowl, former New Orleans receiver Rashid Shaheed will be. On Sunday night, the Seattle Seahawks took down the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game and will advance to Super Bowl LX to take on the New England Patriots. The Patriots beat the Sean Payton-led Denver Broncos in a snow AFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon.

Shaheed was great for the Saints before being traded to the Seahawks ahead of the 2025 National Football League trade deadline. He had 499 yards and 44 catches in just nine games. At the time, he was on pace to set a new career high in receiving yards in a season. He didn't reach the mark (719 receiving yards), but did set a new career high with 59 catches.

The Saints could use another WR

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) runs in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Shaheed's receiving numbers with Seattle don't stand out. He had 15 catches for 188 yards, but he has made an impact. He had 418 kick return yards (29.9 per attempt), a kick return touchdown, 210 punt return yards (16.2 yards per attempt), and a punt return touchdown in nine regular season games for the Seahawks. In the playoffs, he has 147 return yards on just three attempts (49 yards per return) for another touchdown.

The 27-year-old is dynamic and will be a free agent this offseason. When he becomes available, it wouldn't hurt for the Saints to give him a call and see if he'd be willing to return. It's known what he can do in the return game. He overlapped with Tyler Shough as the starter for just one game and led the team with five catches for 68 yards.

The Saints are in a different position than they were in when they traded Shaheed. At the time, the Saints looked like they needed a full rebuild. Things turned around in the second half of the season and now the team appears to be on the doorstep of contending in the NFC South. If the Saints were to bring Shaheed back, that would only help the team further.

