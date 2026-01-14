Saints Sign 6-Foot-6 DE After Jaguars, Bengals Stints

The New Orleans Saints announced an intriguing depth move on Wednesday.

Teams that are out of the playoffs have the opportunity to sign guys who didn't finish the 2025 season on active rosters to reserve/future deals for 2026. On Wednesday, the Saints announced that they have signed former Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Myles Cole to a reserve/future deal.

"New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed defensive end Myles Cole to a reserve/future contract," the Saints announced. "Cole, 6-6, 278, was selected in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars out of Texas Tech. As a rookie, he appeared in eight games and added eight stops (four solo) and a tackle for loss. This past season, he spent seven weeks on the practice squad with Cincinnati after spending training camp with Jacksonville.

The Saints made a move with all upside on Wednesday

"In six college seasons at Louisiana-Monroe (2018-21) and Texas Tech (2022-23), Cole played in 58 games, recording 86 tackles (43 solo), five sacks,12 stops for loss and one blocked kick. His most productive season came with the Red Raiders as a super senior in 2023, starting all 12 of his appearances at edge rusher, posting 32 stops, 3.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss."

This is the exact type of move the Saints should be making at this time of the year. All upside and pretty much no downside. Reserve/future deals are cheap and give the team a chance to get a head start on getting a look at depth options for the following season. Cole fits this description. He played in eight games in 2024 with the Jaguars. In 2025, he spent time with Jacksonville before the campaign and then on the Bengals' practice squad.

In his final season of college football in 2023 with Texas Tech he had 3 1/2 sacks and 6 1/2 tackles for loss. He has good size at 6'6'' and at the very least gives the team another pass rusher to take a look at, which is important with Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis both pending free agents.

