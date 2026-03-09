Saints At Risk of Losing Cam Jordan, Demario Davis

The first day of free agency is always wild across the National Football League and it technically hasn't even started yet.

Free agency will begin across the league at 11 a.m. CDT (12 p.m. ET). Once it opens, players will have the opportunity to agree to deals across the league. They cannot officially be processed until the new league year begins, but reported agreements are going to come quickly.

As the clock winds down, the two guys to still watch for Saints fans are franchise legends Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football noted on X that they will be free to speak to teams as soon as 11 a.m. CDT rolls around if they don't agree with New Orleans.

"Cam Jordan and Demario Davis will be free to negotiate with other teams today if they do not reach contract extensions before 11 a.m.," Underhill wrote.

The clock is ticking

Sep 7, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is sacked by New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jordan and the Saints will not come to terms on a deal before the deadline and that the veteran is "open" to leaving.

"Eight-time Pro-Bowl DE Cameron Jordan, who has spent his 15-year career in New Orleans and had 10.5 sacks last season, will not have a new deal in place with New Orleans by next week and now will hit free agency for the first time in his NFL career, per sources," Schefter wrote on X. "Jordan will play a 16th NFL season and is said to be open to leaving New Orleans."

Underhill followed up and noted that it's "not necessarily over" yet.

Things have been a bit more quiet on the Davis front over the last few days but ESPN's Katherine Terrell did say that she believes Davis is more likely to return than Jordan.

Regardless, the clock is ticking. If these two reach the open market, it's going to be much more difficult to keep them in town. If the Saints can get a last-second deal over the finish line, it would save them a bit of a headache. We will know soon enough and fireworks are coming for New Orleans.