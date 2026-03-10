Terron Armstead Shuts Down Cam Jordan Landing Spot

The New Orleans Saints have already lost one franchise legend this offseason. Could another be on the way out the door as well?

Demario Davis reportedly agreed to terms on a deal in free agency with the New York Jets on Monday shortly after the legal tampering period opened up and free agency began. As free agency approached, all eyes were on Davis, Cameron Jordan, Alontae Taylor and Taysom Hill. All four entered the open market. So far, Davis and Taylor have both left and Jordan and Hill are up in the air.

Jordan is coming off a 10 1/2-sack season and should be able to easily find a new home if he does in fact, leave New Orleans. He absolutely showed in 2025 that he still has something left in the tank. Popular football X account "MLFootball" shared an unsubstantiated speculation about Jordan's future on Sunday and said that the Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears will have interest. Again, unsubstantiated. Don't worry, though, Saints fans. Saints legend Terron Armstead responded and shut down the idea of Jordan going to the Falcons.

"He would never go to the Falcons! We don’t even play like that," Armstead wrote on X.

Again, there's no indication that this X account has any inside knowledge about Jordan's future whatsoever. Trust the guy who played with Jordan in Armstead rather than random speculation on X.

Jordan's future is up in the air at the moment and there's certainly a chance that he's not back in 2026, like Davis. But the idea of Jordan going to Atlanta just isn't realistic. He's still a free agent. There's certainly a chance that the Saints could find common ground with him themselves. Arguably, this would be for the best.

With Davis out the door, the Saints should try to retain Jordan to help the defense and also as a big voice in the locker room. This is still a market to follow, but again, don't expect to see Jordan going to Atlanta. His former teammate made that point pretty clear.