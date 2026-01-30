Saints’ Tyler Shough Backs Electric Ohio State WR

The New Orleans Saints have quickly turned into a red-hot destination that players want to come to.

Despite finishing in last place in the NFC South in 2025, they showed immense promise with Tyler Shough under center in the second half of the season. New Orleans looks poised to compete for the division in 2026 with the roster as is. What's most exciting is the fact that there is room for growth.

New Orleans has the No. 8 pick in the first round of the 2026 National Football League Draft, which will be the opportunity to bring a big-time talent to town. Last offseason, New Orleans used its first pick on offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. This year, the franchise arguably should go with a receiver or a running back in the first round. Recently, Ohio State playmaker Carnell Tate said that he'd like to play with Shough on the "Downs 2 Business" podcast.

The Saints should look into bringing Carnell Tate in

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates a touchdown Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I just want to go somewhere that's targeting me, though," Tate said. "That's all I can ask for. Like the [Jaxon Smith-Njigba] targets he just got. The Puka Nacua targets. Like where I go, it don't really matter. It's about the ball. You know, as a receiver, like I'd love to go play with Josh Allen. He can get you the ball. He's experienced. Like the Saints with Tyler. Tyler's been balling."

On Friday, Shough joined Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" and was asked about the idea of adding a playmaker like Tate.

"I'm sure they are aware," Shough said. "They're doing their due diligence with all of those guys. It'll be interesting. It'll be interesting. I know there's a lot of great prospects. I mean, who knows what position. But yeah, I think we can definitely add a playmaker like [Carnell Tate], for sure."

Adams followed up and asked Shough if he wants to play with Tate the same way that the Ohio State receiver made it sound like he wants to play with the Saints signal-caller.

"Of course," Shough responded. "Of course. I mean, what he's been able to do at Ohio State, I think we've got the proof of having a really good Ohio State receiver on the roster already. You can't go wrong there."

Tate played in 11 games in 2025 for Ohio State and finished the season with 51 catches, 875 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. That type of production would go a long way in New Orleans.

