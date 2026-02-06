Where Cameron Jordan Stands With Saints Future Uncertain

The New Orleans Saints' fanbase is going to be holding out a bit as three pillars of the franchise contemplate their futures in the National Football League.

Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis and Taysom Hill are all free agents with no guarantee any will be back. Arguably, the Saints should do everything possible to keep each. Jordan and Davis had big seasons in 2025 and while Hill didn't have an explosive campaign, he was coming off a serious injury suffered in the 2024 season and is projected to land a $2 million deal this offseason, which New Orleans surely could afford.

When it comes to Jordan, he is the longest-tenured member of the franchise. He's a 15-year veteran and is coming off a 10 1/2-sack season. With plenty of potential for the 2026 season, it would be nice to have him helping to steer the ship as New Orleans tries to get back to the playoffs. Super Bowl Week is here and Jordan has been all over the place, including taking a shot at Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The Saints should try to bring Cameron Jordan back

That's not all, though. He opened up about his uncertain future while speaking to Sky Sports.

"For the first time in forever, I'm not under contract, which I've never not been under contract. Fifteen seasons, I've always signed extensions. Now I'm just taking the right meetings," Jordan said. "I'm in Super Bowl week, I'm on TV some of this week, I'm talking to some producers, I'm taking the right meetings to put myself in the right mental space, head space, and of course, my physical space has been phenomenal since I was inception. Do I come work for Sky Sports? Do I go check out Fox? Do I go check out CBS?"

" ... Taking all different avenues, there's things that you have to say, 'What am I okay with? What do I want?' I would love another season like this season where I had 10-and-a-half sacks personally. That puts me in the 140s bracket, and now I'm talking in third person for the rest of my life. I like the idea of that. I win the Super Bowl, and that's the cream of the crop. That's like you just walk away knowing that you've accomplished everything. Or you go towards media, and you say, 'Hey, this is a whole new path, and I love venturing into the new'."

Clearly, Jordan has a decision to make. Hopefully, that is to return to New Orleans in 2026.

