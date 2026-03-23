Two Players Who Won’t Be on the Saints' Roster by Week 1

The New Orleans Saints have been busy so far this offseason as they try to maintain the momentum from the second half of the 2025 National Football League season.

New Orleans went 5-4 in the second half of the 2025 season after starting off 1-7. The vibe around the franchise completely shifted and New Orleans clearly sees a path to contending in the division in 2026. The Saints responded when free agency opened up by signing running back Travis Etienne Jr. and guard David Edwards. On top of this, the Saints also have signed Kaden Elliss, John Ridgeway III, Ryan Wright and tight end Noah Fant.

It's been a strong offseason so far overall for New Orleans but it's still just March. There is surely going to be more turnover in the coming months. With that being said, here are two guys to watch on the bubble with the franchise ahead of the 2026 season.

Kendre Miller — Running Back

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (5) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Miller has just one season left on his deal with New Orleans with a cap hit just over $1.7 million. He's just 23 years old and has upside, but he hasn't appeared in more than eight games in a season over the last three years. Plus, the Saints have added Etienne and fellow running back Ty Chandler. For Miller, he's going to be duking it out for a depth spot on the roster, but his spot with the franchise certainly isn't guaranteed.

Evan Hull — Running Back

Nov 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Evan Hull (34) carries the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

For Hull, it's a similar concept as above with Miller. New Orleans' running back depth is solid right now. Hull is under contract for the 2026 season with a salary cap hit just over $1 million. He had 19 carries for 48 yards in 2025 with the Saints. Both were career highs for him. He got a bit of time on the special teams, but played in just six games in total. He's a depth piece for the franchise, but it's a crowded room. New Orleans has Etienne and Alvin Kamara at the top of the running back room. The Saints also have Devin Neal, who will be entering his second season in the NFL and Chandler. Plus, Audric Estimé is under contract for the 2026 season on top of Hull and Miller. There are going to be pieces of this room that will not be with the franchise in 2026. Arguably, Hull and Miller are the most likely options.