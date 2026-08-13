Saints Offense Heats Up against Jags in Joint Practice

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Today was the first of three weeks of single-day joint practices the New Orleans Saints have scheduled. This week, the Jacksonville Jaguars came to the Saints Metairie training facility. During the festivities, cheered on by Saints fans in their final opportunity to attend a training camp day, both teams had agreed to have drills against each other's matching lineup. So, the Saints 1st string went up against the Jags 1st line, etc. On SI Saints reporter Grant Chachere has the details here.

Shough Liked What He Saw Out of His O.

"I thought it was a great day," Saints starting quarterback Tyler Shough shared afterwards. "I think every single period, I feel like we kind of had the edge a little bit. The run game was working very well. We had some good chunks in the pass game. There was some good, some bad. They're a really good team.

"I think our goal was to just go out there and focus on us," Shough continued, "and I feel like we did that. I feel like we got a lot better. It was kind of fun going against someone else for once."

In Red Zone, the Saints Offense Seemed to Shine.

"It's kind of a similar ilk," Shough explained. "We're out there and we're operating. I felt communication was good. We go against our defense every single day. Going against a new defense (in the Jaguars), I feel like we were pretty dialed in. Guys stepped up and made some big plays, (which is) kind of how it goes in the red zone: it speeds up a little bit, but at the end of the day you've got to be smart and make the play and a lot of guys did."

Asked if going against a quality team like Jacksonville was a good check for where the team is.

"You don't necessarily use other teams as a metric," Shough responded, "but it's also competition-based sport, so I think it was a good way to focus on us as an offense. I feel like we really, really improved. More than anything, it was good to go against a really good defense in the Jaguars. We're going to be able to continue to do that in the next couple of games (weeks) against the Rams and the Cowboys.

"We feel really good where we're at, but we also know we have so much more to go," Shough noted. "We're nowhere close to where we need to be, but I also know we're light years from where we were last year."

Saints Ran the Ball Well Against the Jaguars

Aug 13, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (3) runs against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) during a joint scrimmage during at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025, the Jags defense was #1 against the rush. Today, the Saints seemed to be able to find slices and gaps for places to run.

"Credit to the O-line, those big guys up front," Shough bragged. "It was unbelievable. Back-to-back periods, multiple times, there wasn't much rest time for those guys. They're not getting subbed out like the D-line. They (the Saints offensive line) had a really, really good day. Some things to improve, but (we have) stuff to build on."

Trying to Get Better Every Day

When asked to grade himself, the Saints QB demurred.

Aug 13, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) scrambles out the pocket against Jacksonville Jaguars during a joint scrimmage during at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think I get better every single day and every week," Shough discerned. "I think practice/training camp settings are that. It's not a game. We're trying to practice certain situations. It's not always the exact look that you want (when) going against our own defense, but that's perfect because now we get to work at it and respond. I think more than anything, you're going against a good defense in the Saints (in those practice sessions)."

What's a Catchable Ball

Aug 08, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His teammates have bragged on Shough throwing what they call a catchable ball. So, what does that mean to him?

"You want to throw it as hard as necessary, but no harder than that," Shough said with a grin while shaking his head. "You want to make sure that you're completing the ball but in any way that they can go out there and catch it. I'm not trying to go break somebody's hands. Sometimes, (though) you've got to rip it."

Two-Minute Drill Success

The Saints finished off the practice with a two-minute drive against the Jaguars, scoring the winning points.

"I think that two-minute drive at the end was a good highlight," Shough explained. "The last period of the day, everyone's obviously exhausted, and to have clean communication, go against that defense and finish strong with a game-winning field goal, that was really fun. I think at the end you get fatigued and you've got to step up."

Training Camp Schedule

Here's the practice schedule for the week:



- Friday, TBD, Walk-Thru (Closed)

- Saturday, Saints vs. Jaguars, 3:00 p.m., Superdome (the 1st string for neither team will play on Saturday. Spencer Rattler will start for the Saints)

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