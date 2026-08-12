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We get all sorts of questions and comments from you. Each Wednesday, we will answer your questions (or comment on your comments) about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.

From the Saints Mailbag... Joey asks, The Top 6 receivers on the 2026 roster

Good one. Here's who we think will be on that final 53-man list:



- Chris Olave

- Jordyn Tyson

- Devaughn Vele

- Bryce Lance

- Barion Brown

- Kevin Austin Jr



We'd love to see more push from



- Jalen Cropper (special teams help)

- Ronnie Bell (more special teams work)

The D ahead of the O

Reddit Comment from theARBITON | On SI Saints - Doug Joubert

Yep. Nailed it. We agree and have preached that since the beginning: the defense will almost always have the upper hand through the beginning of training camp. You hope, as a coach, the offense will catch up with them, showing what they can do. When they don't, it can make coaches (and fans) a little nervous.

From the Saints Mailbag... Shockey88 asks, What % Zach Wilson makes the 53-man roster?

Though nothing is certain, someone like Zach Wilson presents too many positives for the Saints not to have him, at least as the emergency quarterback. He was the second of five quarterbacks taken in the 2021 draft. The Jets made that pick. He's been injured some during his time in New York and took a backseat to future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers when the Jets picked him up. He doesn't have a solid record as a QB, but 63-hundred yards over essentially four seasons isn't bad for a backup.



We can see the upside when he is in the pocket. He's not afraid to run, but his forte is pocket passing. He has shown a modicum of success this Fall. However, having a guy with SOME experience to fulfil that emergency third-quarterback rule is golden.



The Cam Jordan Injury

Reddit Comment from KinglyRobert91 | On SI Saints - Doug Joubert

We love a "glass half-full" kind of guy. We hate that Jordan is beginning what is probably his final year on the bench. We have met and know Cam Jordan. He does not want to be there. He'd rather be a contributor whenever needed. This is a tough way to start what is probably his swan song.

More on the Saints Wideouts

Reddit comment on wide outs by MountainSplash | On SI Saints - Doug Joubert

This is a super-fast group. As much as people loved seeing the aforementioned Olave the last few years, some of these guys almost make him look like he's stuck in concrete. Tyson isn't just fast, he has possession moves that make him extremely hard to cover. Lance is your go guy. Send him long, throw the ball up, and be amazed at how many of them he'll catch. Brown might have wings under his uniform. His receiving and return game will be fun to watch.

Mailbag Submissions

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.