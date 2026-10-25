Saints-Steelers List Inactives: New Orleans Injury List Shortens Drastically
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The Saints and Steelers released their list of inactives for today's game a few minutes ago. New Orleans takes on Pittsburgh this morning at 8:30 a.m. CT at the Stade de France in Saint Denis, a suburb of Paris.
Saints Inactive List
No real surprises on this list for New Orleans.
- Quarterback Zach Wilson (emergency quarterback)
- Safety Mike Reid
- Guard Cesar Ruiz
- Tight end Treyton Welch
- Defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd
- Defensive lineman John Ridgeway III
- EDGE Tyree Wilson
Saints Injury List Thinned Out
Both Ruiz and Shepherd were listed on the final injury report released on Friday by the Saints as questionable. So that means all who were on the Friday injury list, except those two, are ready to play today.
After the game, join us for our Biggest Winners & Biggest Losers, our View of the Game, and the Most Important Quotes from Kellen Moore & Players.
- Kicker Daniel Carlson is in Paris after his wife gave birth to their child
- Running back CJ Donaldson ended up a full practice participant as the week wore on after his shoulder injury
- Linebacker Kaden Elliss was a full participant on Friday. He was out for three weeks with a calf
- EDGE Anfernee Jennings's knee is better, as he was at practice at full on Friday as well.
- Running back Alvin Kamara, though limited all week with a back, is active to play.
- Quarterback Spencer Rattler's knee did not limit him on Thursday and Friday.
- Offensive lineman Asim Richards had a hand injury, but practiced full on Friday
- |Quarterback Tyler Shough's left hand is what it is and was a full participant all week long.
Steelers Inactives for Sunday
Pittsburgh released their inactives for the game as well, with no surprises for them.
Wide receiver Ben Skowronek
Quarterback Drew Allar
Quarterback Will Howard (emergency quarterback)
Cornerback Brandin Echols
Running back Eli Heidenreich
Cornerback Terell Smith
Officials in Paris
Here are the officials that have been announced for today's game. Though we are as thorough as we can be, there can be changes to the crew.
Note: Referee Bill Vinovich is officiating a Saints game for the first time since he was the referee at the "no intererence call" 2018 NFC Championship game against the Vikings in the Superdome.
Referee - #52 Bill Vinovich, 21-years as an NFL official, 18th as a referee
Umpire - #127 Scott Cambell, 4th year as an official
Down Judge - #44 Frank LeBlanc, 7-years as an official
Line Judge - #40 Brian Bolinger, 10th year officiating in the NFL
Field Judge - #50 Aaron Santi, 12th year as an NFL official
Side Judge - #86 Jimmy Buchanan, 18-years officiating
Back Judge - #30 Todd Prukop, 18th year officiating
Replay Official - Chad Wakefield, 4-years of experience (moved from replay assistant to replay official)
Replay Assistant - Patrick Kepp, 1st year as an NFL official
Saints Mailbag
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Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967. Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day. He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster. He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.