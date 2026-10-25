Saints-Steelers List Inactives: New Orleans Injury List Shortens Drastically

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The Saints and Steelers released their list of inactives for today's game a few minutes ago. New Orleans takes on Pittsburgh this morning at 8:30 a.m. CT at the Stade de France in Saint Denis, a suburb of Paris.

Saints Inactive List

No real surprises on this list for New Orleans.

Quarterback Zach Wilson (emergency quarterback)

(emergency quarterback) Safety Mike Reid

Guard Cesar Ruiz

Tight end Treyton Welch

Defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd

Defensive lineman John Ridgeway III

EDGE Tyree Wilson

Saints Injury List Thinned Out

Both Ruiz and Shepherd were listed on the final injury report released on Friday by the Saints as questionable. So that means all who were on the Friday injury list, except those two, are ready to play today.

Kicker Daniel Carlson is in Paris after his wife gave birth to their child

is in Paris after his wife gave birth to their child Running back CJ Donaldson ended up a full practice participant as the week wore on after his shoulder injury

ended up a full practice participant as the week wore on after his shoulder injury Linebacker Kaden Elliss was a full participant on Friday. He was out for three weeks with a calf

was a full participant on Friday. He was out for three weeks with a calf EDGE Anfernee Jennings' s knee is better, as he was at practice at full on Friday as well.

s knee is better, as he was at practice at full on Friday as well. Running back Alvin Kamara , though limited all week with a back, is active to play.

, though limited all week with a back, is active to play. Quarterback Spencer Rattler' s knee did not limit him on Thursday and Friday.

s knee did not limit him on Thursday and Friday. Offensive lineman Asim Richards had a hand injury, but practiced full on Friday

had a hand injury, but practiced full on Friday |Quarterback Tyler Shough's left hand is what it is and was a full participant all week long.

Steelers Inactives for Sunday

Pittsburgh released their inactives for the game as well, with no surprises for them.

Wide receiver Ben Skowronek

Quarterback Drew Allar

Quarterback Will Howard (emergency quarterback)

Cornerback Brandin Echols

Running back Eli Heidenreich

Cornerback Terell Smith

Officials in Paris

Here are the officials that have been announced for today's game. Though we are as thorough as we can be, there can be changes to the crew.

Note: Referee Bill Vinovich is officiating a Saints game for the first time since he was the referee at the "no intererence call" 2018 NFC Championship game against the Vikings in the Superdome.

Referee - #52 Bill Vinovich, 21-years as an NFL official, 18th as a referee

Umpire - #127 Scott Cambell, 4th year as an official

Down Judge - #44 Frank LeBlanc, 7-years as an official

Line Judge - #40 Brian Bolinger, 10th year officiating in the NFL

Field Judge - #50 Aaron Santi, 12th year as an NFL official

Side Judge - #86 Jimmy Buchanan, 18-years officiating

Back Judge - #30 Todd Prukop, 18th year officiating

Replay Official - Chad Wakefield, 4-years of experience (moved from replay assistant to replay official)

Replay Assistant - Patrick Kepp, 1st year as an NFL official

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