Saints Stock Watch: 5 Players Trending Up Before Final Roster Cuts

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Just as we did last week, we will go through the New Orleans Saints players whose stocks have risen throughout training camp.

There are new players to add to the list, so there is no need to discuss those we listed last week because they have remained in good standing for the most part.

We have a veteran player who may have finally shown what he can do when healthy, two offensive linemen, a journeyman wide receiver and a fast-rising linebacker who highlights the depth of that position group.

Here are five players trending in the right direction.

RB Kendre Miller

Jul 30, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (5) looks on during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Kendre Miller missed a solid portion of training camp with a back injury, he returned last week and has been one of the sharpest in the running back room. Although he only had six carries for 22 yards in the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams , he showed great burst and a nice catch-and-run off a screen play that went 12 yards for a first down before it was called back due to a penalty.

When Miller is healthy, he is one of the most talented weapons on the offense. However, the key words are “when healthy.”

We expect him to make the final 53-man roster.

OL Easton Kilty and OT Asim Richards

Aug 08, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints tackle Easton Kilty (73) blocks edge Tyree Wilson (98) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two highest-rated offensive players are offensive linemen Easton Kilty and Asim Richards.

Kilty has a grade of 87.3 according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), the highest on the offense. He also has a 91.3 run block grade, which is the highest among the offensive line. He became a starter on the second team offense last week against the Rams, picking up an offense grade of 80.2 and a run block grade of 86.2.

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Asim Richards (72) looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Richards has an 82.3 offensive grade and an 83.5 run block grade but has a slightly lower pass block grade of 77.2.

While it is unknown how they will perform during the regular season, it is a good sign they are playing well now.

WR Jalen Cropper

Aug 08, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jalen Cropper (85) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A former undrafted free agent out of Fresno State, Jalen Cropper is entering his fourth year in the league but has bounced from team to team and is just coming off a stint with the Houston Gamblers of the UFL.

However, he has moved up the depth chart thanks to the plethora of injuries affecting the receiving corps, and he has done well enough throughout the preseason to stay there. Through two games, he has five catches for 97 yards, an average of 19.4 per reception.

According to PFF, he has the third-highest offensive grade on the Saints behind Kilty and Richards with an 80.1 and a 79.2 receiving grade.

Of his five catches, four occurred 10 or more yards downfield, three resulted in first downs and two were contested catches.

LB Isiah Stalbird

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Isaiah Stalbird (44) during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylan Ford was one of the players whose stock rose last week; now his partner-in-crime Isaiah Stalbird is on the rise as well.

The South Dakota State product has 11 tackles so far and is the highest-rated defensive player with at least 30 snaps, earning an 85.2 overall defense grade. He has also been an effective run stopper with an 86.4 grade.

New Orleans Saints Preseason Schedule

Sat. Aug. 15: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (L 24-20)

Sat. Aug. 22: @ Los Angeles Rams (L 24-20)

Fri. Aug. 28: @ Dallas Cowboys, 7 p.m., FOX

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