Saints Stock Watch: 6 Players Trending Up After Preseason Breakout Performances

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During the NFL preseason, players must perform well or risk being cut from the roster, unless they hold a guaranteed starting role.

Several New Orleans Saints players excelled Saturday, with some delivering surprise performances while others continued a steady positive trend.

The following players saw their stock rise after last week’s action.

Zach Wilson, Quarterback

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Zach Wilson (4) looks to throw against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The competition for the backup quarterback role shifted following Saturday's game.

Wilson delivered an impressive performance, completing 11 of 16 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown. He connected on three passes of 20 yards or more, including throws of 28 and 37 yards to Bub Means and a 28-yard completion to Barion Brown .

Wilson outplayed Spencer Rattler , the incumbent backup. While Rattler remained accurate—completing eight of 11 passes—he threw for only 42 yards, the lowest total among the three quarterbacks. Rattler also lost a fumble that Jacksonville recovered deep in New Orleans territory.

Bub Means, Wide Receiver

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Bub Means (16) steps out just before a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Means entered training camp as a veteran receiver at risk of being cut due to a crowded roster.

However, his status has shifted.

Last week, Means led all Saints receivers with 77 yards and emerged as Wilson's primary target. His role has expanded following reports that Jordyn Tyson could miss two months with a hamstring injury.

Another strong performance could secure Means' place on the roster.

Michael Heldman, Defensive End

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back J'mari Taylor (30) runs against New Orleans Saints linebacker Deion Jones (45) and defensive end Michael Heldman (63) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Heldman was a notable standout during training camp before the preseason opener. The undrafted free agent has since solidified his role.

Heldman finished Saturday with two sacks. The undrafted free agent edge rusher also pressured the quarterback three other times.

Jayden Price, Defensive Back

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Jayden Price (38) intercepts a pass by Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Carter Bradley (10) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jayden Price has been consistent throughout fall camp, earning a position on the second-team defense as a slot corner.

Price recorded two pass breakups and an interception against the Jaguars. He earned a 95.3 PFF grade, the highest among New Orleans defenders. Jacksonville failed to complete a pass on any of the three times Price was targeted.

Martin Emerson Jr., Cornerback

Aug 02, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (22) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Martin Emerson Jr . had a fantastic week of practice leading up to the game, and it’s no surprise he had the second-best defensive performance behind Jayden Price, according to PFF.

On four passes thrown his way, Emerson had three pass breakups. PFF rewarded him with a 90.9 defensive grade and a 91.3 coverage grade, both trailing only Price.

Jaylan Ford, Linebacker

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Jaylan Ford (53) and linebacker Jackson Sirmon (47) tackle Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ford recorded eight tackles, a pass deflection and an interception against the Jaguars. He had the third-highest PFF grade on the defense with a 90.9.

His performance likely secured his place in the linebacker rotation in an already deep group alongside Danny Stutsman .

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