What Does This Week Look Like for Saints Hall of Famer Drew Brees?

This Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CDT, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame. Though the official ceremonies are set for the weekend, fans can get a sneak peak at all five inductees during Thursday night's 7:00 NFL Preseason Kickoff game between the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Last week, Brees asked the coach that helped him get there, Sean Payton to introduce him. We have that story here.

On the list for 2026:



- Drew Brees (Quarterback): 13-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XLIV champion.

- Larry Fitzgerald (Wide Receiver): Second all-time in NFL receiving yards during an incredible career with the Cardinals.

- Luke Kuechly (Linebacker): Dominant defender for eight seasons with the Panthers.

- Adam Vinatieri (Kicker): NFL's all-time leading scorer and four-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots.

- Roger Craig (Running Back): Senior finalist and three-time Super Bowl champion with the 49ers

Brees was welcomed into the Hall by San Diego Chargers Hall of Famer Dan Fouts four months ago with the traditional knock on the door.

Brees is the thirteenth NFLer who has ties to the Saints and has made it to the Hall. Here is a list of those gentlemen along with the year they were inducted, their positions, and the time they spent in New Orleans:



- Brees: Inducted 2026 - QB 2006-2020

- Willie Roaf - Inducted 2008 - OT 1993-2001

- Sam Mills - Inducted 2022 - LB 1986-1004

- Rickey Jackson - Inducted 2010 - LB 1981-1993

- Morten Anderson - Inducted 2017 - K 1982-1994

- Ken Stabler - Inducted 2016 - QB 1982-1994

- Jim Taylor - Inducted 1976 - FB 1967

- Paul Hornung - Inducted 1986 - HB 1967 (Retired during training camp)

- Jim Finks - Inducted 1995 - General Manager

- Hank Stram - Inducted 2003 - Coach

- Eric Allen - Inducted 2025 (Hall of Fame) - CB 1995-1997

- Earl Campbell - Inducted 1991 - RB 1984-1985

- Doug Atkins - Inducted 1982 - DE 1967-1969

This week is a full one for the little town of Canton, Ohio, population 70,872.



- Tuesday: A kids camp for children 10-14 featuring football activities with Hall of Famers assisting the camp participants.

- Wednesday: Thousands of children form a human chain and pass a football along a 3-mile route from the location in downtown Canton where the NFL was founded to the front steps of the Hall of Fame.

- Thursday: The Sugardale Fan Fest tailgate party from Noon until game time, when the Panthers & Cardinals play at 7PM.

- Friday: That tailgate party? It continues from Noon-10:00 p.m. That night, the Enshrinees' Gold Jacket Dinner, where this year's Hall of Famers officially receive their jackets.

- Saturday: The parade honoring both inductees and those returning in the morning, then the official ceremonies at 11:00 a.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Afterwards, the aforementioned Sugardale Fan Fest rolls until that night.

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