Coming Back Home, Etienne Takes Over as Lead Back for Saints

Home is where the heart is. For Travis Etienne, Jr, he is looking forward to being back home in Louisiana. Already at the first practices of New Orleans Saints training camp, he has heard his name called out by fans.

"It's amazing," Etienne Jr said with a smile. "Honestly, it still really hasn't hit me yet. I feel like when I get my first touchdown in the Dome, that's when it (will) really hit me. The fans coming out and them showing love, I feel like I've got to go out there and just put my best foot forward whether it's in a practice or in a game. I'm just really honored and blessed to be here."

"I'm just focusing on being present in the moment," Etienne Jr said after three days of Saints training camp, "and understand that this is a dream come true."

His efforts on the practice field have set tongues wagging, as he makes cuts and creates space before any pads are even strapped on. Etienne Jr says his attitude is that he feels like he's starting anew.

"Just attacking it like a rookie," the Jennings native responded. "Just like being the new guy on the block, coming in and trying to earn everybody's respect. I feel like everything is earned, and it's going to be earned by the way I go out there and attack my reps."

Native of the Boot

The Jennings, Louisiana native was a four-star recruit his final year as a Bulldog and rated the 15-highest rated running back recruit in the country by 24/7. In 2017, he committed to Clemson and made the most of it.

Crushing it for Clemson

The 5' 10", 200-pound back proved his mettle quickly, piling up almost 800-yards as true freshman, leading the Tigers in rushing.

His sophomore year had him leading all of the Football Bowl Subdivision in rushing touchdowns with 24 with a total of 26 TDs via receiving, which also placed him at the top of the FBS. While he was at it, he rushed for almost 17-hundred yards, claiming ACC Offensive Player of the year and ACC Player of the Year.

Etienne's junior year had him toting the pigskin for over 16-hundred yards, earning ACC honors again as both Player and Offensive Player of the year. Though some thought he would jump to the NFL, he did not, returning to Clemson for his final year.

In the 2020 season, the Jennings native continued to pile on career record after career record. His almost 5-thousand college rushing yards broke the ACC mark, along with his 70-touchdowns, total touchdowns (78), and total points scored, a whopping 468. Etienne was named a consensus All American by the end of his college career.

Injury to Start, Yardage to Follow

Drafted as the 25th pick overall by Jacksonville in the 2021 draft, he suffered a significant tear in the Lisfranc zone (the middle part) of his foot in a preseason game against the Saints, which required surgery, and prematurely ended his rookie season.

Over the next four years, Etienne would clear the thousand-yard rushing mark every year but one while catching 35 or more passes every year. He accounted for 32-touchdowns in his time in Jacksonville, 25 of those on the ground.

Now Working with a Legend

Jul 30, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (3) looks on during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Etienne Jr comes in as the lead back for the Saints in 2026, the first time another player has seen that slot in nine years: the amount of time Alvin Kamara has been around. For the Clemson alumnus, his presence with Kamara makes for an exciting combination.

"I feel like we're just two running backs who can go out there and make things happen," Etienne Jr said. "I don't think either one of us care about who goes out there first. I feel like our biggest focus is winning the game. We compliment each other really well. We both understand that it's a 17-game season, and in order for us to be a championship team, we both have to be healthy and ready to go."

Training Camp Update

After an off day today, another day of shells on Sunday as fans will get to watch from sold-out bleachers again. Monday, the Saints strap on the pads, but that is also a sold out venue. Here is the schedule through August 7:



- Saturday, Off Day

- Sunday, 9:00-10:30 a.m. Practice in shells (Tickets sold out)

- Monday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. 1st Day of Pads (Tickets sold out)

- Tuesday, Off Day

- Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. 2nd Day in Pads (Tickets available as of this writing)

- Thursday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. CLOSED PRACTICE

- Friday, Off Day