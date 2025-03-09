Eagles' Projected $53.3 Million DT Might Reunite With Kellen Moore On Saints
The New Orleans Saints want to build a winner, but that’ll require championship-level players.
As the Saints survey the free agent market, where better to look than Philadelphia? The Eagles just won the Super Bowl, meaning any of their players entering free agency are carrying championship experience.
Oh yeah, and Kellen Moore — recent offensive coordinator of the title-winning Eagles — is now the head coach in New Orleans. Moore gives the Saints a clear advantage when it comes to competing for Eagles players.
On Friday, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox suggested that, despite New Orleans’ financial barriers, the Saints should pursue an Eagles defensive stud.
“Perhaps no player improved their stock in 2024 as much as Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams,” Knox wrote.
“While Williams doesn't have an extensive history of high-level play, he's flashed his ability to be a disruptive interior pass-rusher. His combination of size (6'3", 290 lbs) and athleticism make him extremely difficult to block one-on-one.”
“The Saints face a $47.5 million cap deficit but could target Williams if they can solve their cap issues by early next week. New Orleans could use a standout defensive tackle and could have an in with Williams after hiring away former Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their head coach.”
Spotrac predicts Williams to land a three-year, $53.3 million deal. To have a shot at the former No. 73 overall pick out of Louisiana Tech, New Orleans needs to get to work on their cap problems, and fast.
