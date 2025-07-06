Saints Building Block Already Getting Extension Buzz
The New Orleans Saints are fortunate to have a clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver on the roster right now.
Chris Olave is just 25 years old and racked up over 1,000 receiving yards in both of his first two seasons. He actually racked up over 1,100 receiving yards in 2023 in his second season. But, injuries took its toll in 2024.
Now, he's healthy and ready for another big year. With Kellen Moore coming over and leading this offseason, there's reasons to believe that the 2025 season could be the biggest one yet for Olave. The Saints are going to need him to have a big year.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton shared a column highlighting each team's biggest building block and unsurprisingly mentioned Olave.
"Regardless of who starts at quarterback in New Orleans, he will look for Chris Olave as his top target downfield," Moton said. "Olave eclipsed 1,041 receiving yards in 2022 and 2023, but he suffered multiple concussions, which cost him nine games last season. If healthy, Olave should lead the Saints in most receiving categories. Even though the team's quarterback situation following Derek Carr's retirement could cap his numbers, he will be one of the few bright spots in the offense.
"Like New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson this year, Olave could be a candidate for early extension if he remains consistent despite a revolving door under center. That said, Olave must make a more significant impact in scoring. He has 10 touchdown receptions in 39 games, with five as his single-season career high."
Olave already had his fifth-year rookie option picked up for the 2026 season. He has shown that he can be a game-changing talent. It wouldn't be the worst idea to see if an extension could work for the two sides.
More NFL: Saints Predicted To Land Next Franchise Cornerstone