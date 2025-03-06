Saints Predicted To Pair $12 Million Playmaker With Chris Olave
The New Orleans Saints are going to be very busy over the next few days as they attempt to get into cap compliance ahead of the new National Football League calendar year.
The new league year will begin on March 12th and the team has a lot of cap room to clear still. Once the new league year gets here and free agency begins, the Saints will then likely be on the lookout for pieces that can help the team in 2025. New Orleans isn't going to have a ton of money to spend, but it has some holes to fill.
Adding another pass-catcher into the mix would make sense and The Athletic's Mike Jones predicted that the Saints will do so by signing veteran receiver Darius Slayton.
"New Orleans Saints: WR Darius Slayton," Jones said. "Derek Carr needs another weapon and the steady Slayton, who has averaged 720 receiving yards and four touchdowns a season, with 15 yards per catch, could fit nicely as a sidekick to Chris Olave while giving new coach Kellen Moore’s offense additional firepower."
Slayton would be the perfect pickup for the Saints. He had a two-year, $12 million deal and is coming off a season in which he had 573 receiving yards and 39 receptions in 16 games played. Those numbers may not warrant a large contract, but he is a talented receiver. The Giants had rough luck at the quarterback position last year so you can't really expect anyone to put up eye-popping numbers -- aside from Malik Nabers.
The Saints made it clear that they aren't rebuilding, as they made it sound like they are sticking with Derek Carr. Adding a piece like Slayton to the offense surely could help. With Carr under center, a receiving trio of Chris Olave, Slayton, and Rashid Shaheed, Alvin Kamara at running back, and maybe an offensive weapon at No. 9 in the upcoming NFL Draft, maybe this offense could cook.
