Saints to Try Out 2 Veteran Free Agents, per Reports

According to WWL's Brooke Kirchhofer, the New Orleans Saints will meet with free agent running back Jordan Howard on Tuesday. The Saints ranked 16th in rushing yardage last year, but anticipate Pro Bowl starter Alvin Kamara may be suspended at some point this season because of an offseason arrest in Las Vegas.

There is no proven depth behind Kamara and 12-year veteran Mark Ingram. New Orleans met with former Patriots and Rams RB Sony Michel and brought in former Cardinals and Texans RB David Johnson for a mini-camp tryout. They were unable to reach contract terms with either player.

Dec 16, 2018; Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The 27-year-old Howard entered the league as a fifth-round choice in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Indiana by the Chicago Bears.

As a rookie in 2016, he rushed for 1,313 yards and scored 7 touchdowns, earning a Pro Bowl bid. He ran for 1,122 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2017, then followed that up with a 935 yard rushing performance in 2018.

Chicago traded Howard to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2019 offseason. He rushed for 525 yards and scored 7 touchdowns over 10 games, but missed six games with a shoulder injury.

The Eagles released Howard last offseason. He later signed with Miami and appeared in five games with the Dolphins before being released at mid-season and being picked back up by Philadelphia.

Former Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard (24) runs against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Howard appeared in seven games for the Eagles last season, rushing for 406 yards and scoring three times. Over his six-year career, Howard has 4,361 rushing yards and 39 touchdowns while averaging 4.3 yards per carry. He has 14 career 100-yard outings, all in his first three years with the Bears.

The 6-foot and 224-Lb. Howard is a power back most effective between the tackles. He doesn't add much as a receiver, catching just 85 career passes for 653 yards, but can be a solid check-down option.

Howard's best feature is as a decisive one-cut runner to be used as an early down complement to Kamara and in short yardage situations.

New Orleans is also working out DE Chris Odom on Tuesday, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Odom, who turns 28 in September, is a 6’4” and 256-Lb. edge rusher most recently from the USFL.

Apr 17, 2022; Houston Gamblers defensive lineman Chris Odom (93). Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Odom was undrafted out of Arkansas State in 2017 and spent time on the practice squads of the Falcons, Packers, and Redskins for two years before spending 2021 in the CFL.

Odom played for the Houston Gamblers of the expansion USFL this spring. He led the league with 12.5 sacks while also recording eight tackles for loss, forcing six fumbles, and blocking four kicks.

Read More Saints News