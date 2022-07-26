Saints, NFC South Bold Predictions (FanNation)
2022 bold predictions from the FanNation/SI NFC South editors and publishers Kyle T. Mosley, Mike Fisher, and Schuyler Callihan.
NFC SOUTH
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Bold prediction: Newly signed tight end Kyle Rudolph will catch more than 50 passes and score at least six touchdowns this season. Tom Brady's favorite target in the red zone, Rob Gronkowski, says he is permanently retired. If true, Brady will need to be able to count on Rudolph, who has averaged 48 receptions per season over his 10-year career while adding 49 touchdowns.
ATLANTA FALCONS
Bold prediction: Marcus Mariota starts fewer games than rookie Desmond Ridder. The third-round pick will learn on the fly with help from tight end Kyle Pitts and fellow rookie Drake London. But Ridder and the Falcons will also lose. — Mike Fisher
CAROLINA PANTHERS
Bold prediction: Christian McCaffrey plays all 17 games. Since Matt Rhule was named the head coach of the Panthers two years ago, his star running back has only been available for 10 games. Prior to this recent run of bad luck, McCaffrey was viewed as one of the most durable backs in the NFL. He didn’t miss a single game in the first three years of his career and only missed one game during his time at Stanford. With the addition of D’Onta Foreman, the Panthers will be able to limit McCaffey’s touches, especially in short-yardage situations. A healthy McCaffrey gives the Panthers a chance to compete for a wild-card spot in the NFC. — Schuyler Callihan
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Bold prediction: Jameis Winston will become the first quarterback for the Saints to earn the AP Most Valuable Player award. In addition, he’ll win the AP Comeback Player of the Year honor while leading the Saints to the NFC South Division title and '23 NFC Championship Game. — Kyle T. Mosley
