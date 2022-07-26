Skip to main content

Saints, NFC South Bold Predictions (FanNation)

2022 bold predictions from the FanNation/SI NFC South editors and publishers.

2022 bold predictions from the FanNation/SI NFC South editors and publishers Kyle T. Mosley, Mike Fisher, and Schuyler Callihan.

NFC SOUTH

USATSI_17387862

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Bold prediction: Newly signed tight end Kyle Rudolph will catch more than 50 passes and score at least six touchdowns this season. Tom Brady's favorite target in the red zone, Rob Gronkowski, says he is permanently retired. If true, Brady will need to be able to count on Rudolph, who has averaged 48 receptions per season over his 10-year career while adding 49 touchdowns.

BucsGameday: More on Tampa Bay’s offseason and its first roster projection

Kyle Pitts

ATLANTA FALCONS

Bold prediction: Marcus Mariota starts fewer games than rookie Desmond Ridder. The third-round pick will learn on the fly with help from tight end Kyle Pitts and fellow rookie Drake London. But Ridder and the Falcons will also lose. — Mike Fisher

Falcon Report: More on Atlanta’s offseason and its first roster projection

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Christian McCaffrey

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Bold prediction: Christian McCaffrey plays all 17 games. Since Matt Rhule was named the head coach of the Panthers two years ago, his star running back has only been available for 10 games. Prior to this recent run of bad luck, McCaffrey was viewed as one of the most durable backs in the NFL. He didn’t miss a single game in the first three years of his career and only missed one game during his time at Stanford. With the addition of D’Onta Foreman, the Panthers will be able to limit McCaffey’s touches, especially in short-yardage situations. A healthy McCaffrey gives the Panthers a chance to compete for a wild-card spot in the NFC. — Schuyler Callihan

All Panthers: More on Carolina’s offseason and its first roster projection

Jameis Winston Weapons

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Bold prediction: Jameis Winston will become the first quarterback for the Saints to earn the AP Most Valuable Player award. In addition, he’ll win the AP Comeback Player of the Year honor while leading the Saints to the NFC South Division title and '23 NFC Championship Game. — Kyle T. Mosley

Saints News Network: More on New Orleans’ offseason and its first roster projection

Read More Saints News

In This Article (4)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

Winston, Jordan, Davis, and Kamara
Training Camp

A-Z Guide of Saints Training Camp

By John Hendrix38 minutes ago
USATSI_17480917_168388561_lowres-1
Editorial / Opinion

Alvin Kamara vs. NFC South

By Bob Rose2 hours ago
Jordan Howard
News

Saints to Try Out 2 Veteran Free Agents, per Reports

By Bob Rose6 hours ago
USATSI_18414935_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Ingram, Dalton Change Uniform Numbers

By Bob Rose23 hours ago
Jameis Winston (2)
News

Winston Meets and Bonds with Carver High School Football Team

By Kyle T. MosleyJul 25, 2022 1:33 PM EDT
USATSI_18414937_168388561_lowres
News

Saints WR Chris Olave Among Preseason Favorites for Offensive Rookie of the Year

By Bob RoseJul 25, 2022 12:00 PM EDT
USATSI_17027556
Training Camp

Saints Training Camp: 53-Man Roster Prediction

By John HendrixJul 25, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
USATSI_9502126_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Pete Carmichael Steps Out of Sean Payton's Shadow As Saints' Offensive Mastermind

By Bob RoseJul 24, 2022 2:30 PM EDT